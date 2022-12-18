Boost your Android phone’s security with a VPN – AndroidGuys

Smartphones with an Internet connection have transformed the way people surf the web. But every time you connect to the web through your phone, prying eyes are snooping on your every website visit and tracking your online activities. Protect your privacy and increase your phone’s security by using a VPN. Then, instead of connecting directly to a site, you will connect to the VPN servers, and the servers will safely route you to the page.

If you are an Android user, your device is under attack. The open nature of the Android operating system, the ease with which applications are created, and the wide range of unofficial app markets influence the security of Android phones. To download a VPN for your Android device, click here.

One of the biggest reasons you must use a VPN on your Android phone is connecting your phone to a public Wi-Fi Internet connection. Unfortunately, it means your phone is joining a pool of networked devices, and it is possible for individuals with malicious intent to snoop on the Internet traffic you are sending back and forth.

Using your Android phone for critical tasks like shopping and banking is best to use a VPN to ensure secure browsing.

By using a VPN, users guarantee that cybercriminals are unable to identify them and cannot track their online activities.

If your data is unencrypted, it can be viewed by anyone with network access. Thanks to a VPN service, cybercriminals and hackers cannot eavesdrop and see what you are doing online. However, they will require an encryption key to make sense of your Internet traffic, and even brute force attacks will take several years for a computer to comprehend the code.

By blocking out cyber criminals, you can safely surf the Internet and carry out your online activities on public networks.

VPNs come to the rescue when you need to circumvent firewall-blocking rules. For example, your workplace, school, country, or Internet service provider may block some websites. You can switch on a VPN to get around firewalls, and access blocked websites.

Some ISPs even throttle the speeds of Internet traffic, especially when you are gaming, torrenting, or streaming online content. However, you can switch on a VPN service to maintain a faster Internet speed, irrespective of what you use the Internet for.

When working remotely, are you using your Android phone to connect to your company’s internal network? If so, you must be careful so that your company’s confidential information does not get exposed and into the hands of cybercriminals. In addition, for your organization’s safety, you must enhance the phone’s security while viewing these files.

Thanks to a VPN, you can connect to private servers and utilize encryption methods to lower the risks of data leaks. Therefore, continue working remotely using your Android phone without any trouble.

Some content on popular streaming websites/apps like Disney+, Netflix, or Hulu is only available if you connect to them from certain countries. However, you can view geo-blocked content by using a VPN. VPNs enable users to connect through a server in the relevant country and view the content.

For instance, if you are using a VPN in Australia, you can switch on the VPN on your phone and connect to a server in the USA to stream content that is only available in the USA.

If you are wondering how VPNs work to keep your Android phones safe, here’s a lowdown of how it works.

VPNs utilize some methods to ensure users are completely anonymous when surfing the web so that snoopers cannot identify their Internet traffic and monitor their online activities. One of the methods of how this works is encryption.

Encryption helps scramble the data in a format only the destination can read and understand. VPNs use tunneling protocols to create encrypted tunnels within the cellular or Wi-Fi network. These help to protect by concealing and isolating data from the rest of the users on the network. This data encryption is highly valuable, whether you are connected to unsecured or secured data.

For the encrypted data tunnels, remote servers are the destination. So, your data will get shipped to the VPN servers in other countries to anonymize your identity. When your data moves to the final target, the location data is from the remote servers, and cybercriminals cannot understand them. So, these remote VPN servers disguise your data and prevent interference.

These methods help to keep users’ information private and safeguard it from being snatched and sifted. In addition, it gives you more peace of mind as your Android phone’s security is boosted.

Follow these simple steps to set up a VPN on your Android phone.

VPNs are one of the easiest ways to enhance the security of your Android phone and surf the Internet with complete peace of mind.

