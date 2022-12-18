Home Latest News Celebrate Disney Plus Hotstar Day With Fun Activities And Games At Sunway...

Celebrate Disney Plus Hotstar Day With Fun Activities And Games At Sunway Pyramid – The Rakyat Post

By
Bill Taylor
-

There are activities featuring all things Disney for the whole family to enjoy.
Subscribe to our new Telegram channel for the latest updates and stories.
Disney Plus Hotstar Day is back this year at Blue Atrium in Sunway Pyramid from 8 to 11 September 2022!
From 10am to 10pm, visitors get to enjoy some fun activities and games featuring all things Disney.
Some of the immersive experiences include:
In addition, the event also features anticipated global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons, and more.
To add to the fun, there would be ample photo opportunities, special appearances from local talents and exclusive giveaways.
READ MORE: She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Marvel Ventures Into Legal Sitcoms [Review]
READ MORE: Pinocchio’s Live-Action Remake Will Make You Wish Upon A Star Again [Review]
READ MORE: Jaeseok & Kwangsoo Duo Returns On Screen In A New Korean TV Show With SNSD’s Yuri
Share your thoughts on TRP’s FacebookTwitter and Instagram.
© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd

source

Previous articleSamsung Galaxy A71 and F62 are the latest to receive One UI 5 update with Android 13 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Bill Taylor
The youngest in team, he is responsible for reporting all the rumors and leaks related to gadgets and software. Other than spreading rumors, Bill also likes to write about social networking and cyber security.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR