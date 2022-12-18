There are activities featuring all things Disney for the whole family to enjoy.
Subscribe to our new Telegram channel for the latest updates and stories.
Disney Plus Hotstar Day is back this year at Blue Atrium in Sunway Pyramid from 8 to 11 September 2022!
From 10am to 10pm, visitors get to enjoy some fun activities and games featuring all things Disney.
Some of the immersive experiences include:
In addition, the event also features anticipated global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons, and more.
To add to the fun, there would be ample photo opportunities, special appearances from local talents and exclusive giveaways.
READ MORE: She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Marvel Ventures Into Legal Sitcoms [Review]
READ MORE: Pinocchio’s Live-Action Remake Will Make You Wish Upon A Star Again [Review]
READ MORE: Jaeseok & Kwangsoo Duo Returns On Screen In A New Korean TV Show With SNSD’s Yuri
Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd
Celebrate Disney Plus Hotstar Day With Fun Activities And Games At Sunway Pyramid – The Rakyat Post
There are activities featuring all things Disney for the whole family to enjoy.