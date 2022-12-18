Now You Can Auto Transcribe Your Meetings on Google Meet – Analytics India Magazine

In an official blog post on Tuesday, Google introduced a new built-in automatic transcription feature on Google Meet. The new feature is in addition to the various new tools unveiled for Google Workspace.

Meeting transcripts are automatically captured during any meeting discussion, making it easier for teams to either follow up or serve as a recording. Users currently depend on third-party apps to transcribe important meetings on Google Meet. The new transcription feature will enable users to save the transcribed file in the ‘Meet Recordings’ folder in Google Drive. The automatic transcript of the meetings will also be available in the form of a Word document. Moreover, the company claims that the feature will be initially supported in English and later roll out for languages such as French, German, Spanish and Portuguese in 2023.

Source: Google Cloud

The tech giant announced that the companion mode of Google Meet will be made available on mobiles as well. Google says, “This mode will give in-room attendees the ability to fully participate by raising their hand, chatting, or asking questions from their phone while leveraging the in-room audio and video.”

The company has introduced an automatic framing in Meet that centers the users in the video tile before joining the meeting. Participants would still have a choice to reframe themselves manually as desired.

Read the whole blog here.

