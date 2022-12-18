Apple iPhone 14 Release Date Rumors and Leaks: What Can You … – PCMag

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is coming Sept. 7. These are the leaks and rumors about the devices we trust.

In the mobile world, one thing is certain: Apple will release new iPhones this year. The iPhone 14 lineup is currently set to be announced on Sept. 7 during a live event at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, bringing new capabilities and new design touches.

iPhone rumors are a dirty business. A lot of them originate with totally unverified, and unverifiable, posts on microblogging sites like Weibo. Literally anyone can publish something random on Weibo and get picked up by a bunch of websites as a source. The second tier come from analysts with sources at Apple’s suppliers, but they can’t confirm whether or not they’re just seeing something Apple is experimenting with and decided not to use. A select few journalists sometimes get the real details, but often not until the last minute.

With that said, here are the iPhone 14 rumors we trust so far. For more, here’s how to watch the event on Sept. 7.

Although supply-chain problems have created issues for several phone releases, Apple has kept its phones largely on time. Apple has scheduled an event to take place at its “spaceship campus” on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with the phones hitting shelves 9-10 days later. That means we should expect to see a September 9 presale date and a September 16 in-store/on-sale date. The tag line for the event is “Far out,” which could mean just about anything in Apple parlance.

Apple is working on switching from its existing Lightning port to the more common USB-C, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But that probably won’t happen on the iPhone 14; it would happen for the iPhone 15 in 2023. USB-C has higher charging and data rates than Lightning makes possible, and it also gets Apple out of a bind with the EU, which may soon mandate USB-C as a universal port on many electronics.

A rumor from 2021 reappeared in 2022 as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPhone 14 may have some form of satellite connectivity. This would likely come as the ability to send emergency messages to satellites when you’re out of a coverage area, as a last-ditch safety feature. While two companies, Lynk and AST, are working on broader satellite connectivity for standard smartphones, their systems probably won’t be ready to work at the scale Apple demands for its iPhones this year.

Analyst Kuo has been dropping high-quality rumors on his Twitter account of late. His recent blockbusters were that the iPhone mini line is dead, and only the two Pro-model iPhones will get the new A16 processor.

The news about the mini is sad, but it isn’t a big surprise. Counterpoint Research says that the iPhone 13 mini, like the 12 mini, was the worst-selling iPhone(Opens in a new window) in its cohort.

The A16 news poses a unique challenge for the iPhone line, though, as new features often depend on new silicon—even camera features like Deep Fusion and night mode, which are now more computational than optical.

Gurman, the premiere Apple leaker right now, says that with the demise of the iPhone mini, there will be four models(Opens in a new window), but only two sizes. Apple will have 6.1- and 6.7-inch lower-cost models, and 6.1- and 6.7-inch “Pro” models.

Once again from Gurman(Opens in a new window), the iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on, low-power display like the past several generations of Samsung Galaxy phones have had. “The iPhone 14 Pro will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, stocks, activities, and other data while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate,” he says.

On the Pro model iPhones, the notorious notch will be replaced by an oval-shaped Face ID cutout and a hole-punch camera, according to MacRumors(Opens in a new window). Together, the two elements will take up about the same space as the notch, but they’ll be surrounded by live pixels and will thus be less of a visual interruption in the face of the phone.

Journalist Max Weinbach tweeted another render of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. There are also several stories going around about supposed detailed schematics and reduced front bezels(Opens in a new window), but the “information” comes from random Twitter and Weibo users, which I honestly have zero trust in.

A Taiwanese research firm(Opens in a new window) says the iPhone 14 Pro will have a “48 megapixel” camera with 8K video recording. I say “48 megapixel” here because it’s likely to use quad-pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel images. The 48-megapixel main wide lens may also combine with the optical zoom lens to give greater “fused” zoom than the optical lenses can alone.

According to posts on Weibo(Opens in a new window) examining early prototype cases for the iPhone 14, the Pro version of phone will have a larger camera enclosure to fit the more powerful camera tech. While we don’t usually trust posts from Weibo, this seems plausible, as a more powerful camera could be a little larger.

Ming-Chi Kuo says(Opens in a new window), “iPhone 14’s front camera will upgrade to AF (vs. the existing FF), significantly improving the selfie and video performance.”

ET News(Opens in a new window) suggests the selfie camera module will be provided by a new supplier, South Korea’s LG Innotek.

This is a very boring rumor, but it’s possible according to a report from DigiTimes(Opens in a new window). Slightly more exciting is the reported use of LPDDR5 RAM, which is faster than the LPDDR4X RAM used in iPhone 13 models.

This is a wild one. MacRumors says that some iPhone models may be eSIM only(Opens in a new window), without a physical SIM card slot. According to the piece, this wouldn’t be a move for or against wireless carriers, but a way to save space in the body of the iPhone. Most carriers don’t like eSIM, although all three major US carriers support it. Large carriers don’t like it because eSIM makes it easier to switch carriers. Small virtual carriers often don’t like it because their older back-end and activation systems can’t process eSIM subscriptions.

One major new feature a lot of Apple fans have been patiently waiting for doesn’t look like it’ll make its way to iPhone, as 9To5Mac(Opens in a new window) saw a Ming-Chi Kuo note that said TouchID under iPhone displays is delayed until 2023’s devices, which means iPhone 14 owners won’t be able to unlock their phones with other fingers.

There are a lot of rumors about Apple offering a new “subscription service” for iPhones. That needs to be unpacked a little. Most people in the US buy phones “on subscription” anyway, with payment plans from their carriers, and Apple already has an iPhone Upgrade Program where you pay $39.50/month for an iPhone 13 with the option to trade it in when the next model arrives.

Macworld pegs this(Opens in a new window) as a way to combine Apple hardware with the company’s steadily growing list of services: iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and such. So rather than a hardware subscription, this could be a single unified “Apple everything” subscription—a discounted way to lock you into so many Apple services that you’ll never be able to (or want to) escape.

There are two conflicting rumors about the price of the iPhone 14. The first, from “yeux1122” on the Korean blog Naver(Opens in a new window) that has since been picked up by most of the major Apple publications, claims that the iPhone 14 will retain the same $799 starting price as the iPhone 13 (the Mini, which likely won’t happen this year, was cheaper). According to the poster, the information comes from a “major U.S. financial institution.” While it’s hard to verify, it does make sense for Apple to keep the entry price the same to help create a strong launch for its latest iPhone.

Conversely, Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told The Sun(Opens in a new window) that he believes the next iPhone will see a $100 increase, meaning the base model will retail for $899. “Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release,” said Ives to The Sun.

There’s a big problem with all of the rumors above—they show the iPhone 14 Pro to be a phone with many new features, but there’s very little out there about the lower-cost Phone 14 and new iPhone 14 Max. Unless new rumors come out, the new phones may mostly be iPhone 13 models with a new number on them.

One change Apple likely won’t talk much about: iPhone 14 will almost certainly use Qualcomm’s X65 modem, which has several advantages over the X60 in the iPhone 13. It will support AT&T’s new 3.45GHz 5G(Opens in a new window), which the iPhone 13 series does not. It also might—might!—have much better low-signal reception than the iPhone 13 series does. That’s what I found with the Galaxy S22 over the Galaxy S21, which made the same modem swap.

According to an investor report by JPMorgan Chase (via MacRumors(Opens in a new window)), the new iPhone 14 Pro will feature a tough Titanium Alloy Chassis. This would be the first time Apple has used titanium in an iPhone design and it would be a large change in the feel of the Pro model iPhone devices. Titanium is more resistant to scratching and bending than stainless steel, which could make this a big upgrade for iPhone Pro buyers.

We already know that Apple may boost the megapixel count of the iPhone 14’s main cameras, but now that’s an additional report from vaunted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that predicts the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max ultrawide cameras(Opens in a new window) will be improved with bigger pixels and a larger sensor. Kuo believes the pixel size may increase from 1.0 micrometers to 1.4 micrometers. What’s the big deal with bigger pixels? They help collect more light, which is critically important for shooting pictures in the dark.

The iPhone 14 mini isn’t on deck for Apple’s Sept. 7 announcement, but the iPhone 14 Plus might be. What’s the iPhone 14 Plus? It’s the new name for the iPhone 14 Max. Most rumors point to four new iPhone 14 devices, a smaller iPhone 14 and a larger iPhone 14 Max, along with an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latest scuttlebutt from 9to5 Mac(Opens in a new window) indicates that the previously expected iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display, will actually be named the iPhone 14 Plus. But what’s in a name?

Another last-minute leak suggests Apple’s 2022 iPhone Pros may get an increase in charging speeds. This is welcome news, to be sure. According to Twitter user DuanRui(Opens in a new window), the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be compatible with a new 30W Gallium nitride charger. The iPhone 13 Pro models can charge at up to 20W with the current top-speed Apple charger. This improved charger would operate at lower temperatures, which allows for faster charging. A 30W charger is a huge improvement, but it will won’t compete with the fastest chargers out there.

Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup is expected to shift the selection of colors. Where previous years have seen a wider range of colors on the standard model and more muted colors for the Pro version, things might shift some for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

The regular models are expected to come in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, and White, while the pricier Pros will be available in a new shade of Green, Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. That means no more Sierra Blue for iPhone Pro shoppers.

When Apple introduced the iPhone X and its garish notch, it killed the traditional battery percentage indicator at the top right of the screen. A last-minute report from 9to5mac(Opens in a new window) suggests that Apple will bring back the old-school indicator—at least for iPhone 14 Pro models.

Until the event kicks off, feel free to check out our wish list for the iPhone 14.

Dave LeClair and Eric Zeman contributed to this story.

