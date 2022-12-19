Walmart, T-Mobile, Costco, Verizon, Amazon, USPS, Netflix, and … – Trend Micro News

This week we’ve found a large number of scams that you need to watch out for, including ones relating to Walmart, T-Mobile, Costco, Verizon, Amazon, USPS, Netflix, and Wells Fargo. Would you have been able to spot all the scams?

Impersonating famous brands and companies, scammers send out fake text messages and emails containing phishing links and try to entice you into opening them with various lies.

These phishing links will often lead to online survey pages that state you can claim a gift by filling out an online questionnaire. Scammers can record the data you enter onto these pages and use it to commit crimes such as identity theft. Below are some common scams with examples.

We’ve reported on Walmart scams several times before. Circulating via email, these Walmart “reward” scams are back again! Promising you an exclusive offer, scammers try to lure you into clicking on the embedded button:

The button will take you to a Walmart survey page where you’re asked to enter personal information, including your name, home address, and even credit card details. These credentials will end up in scammers’ hands, and they can use them to commit other cybercrimes and steal your identity. Don’t get scammed!

Trend Micro Check is a browser extension and mobile app for detecting scams, phishing attacks, malware, and dangerous links — and it’s FREE!

After you’ve pinned the Trend Micro Check extension, it will block dangerous sites automatically! (Available on Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge).

You can also download the Trend Micro Check mobile app for 24/7 automatic scam and spam detection and filtering. (Available for Android and iOS).

Check out this page for more information on Trend Micro Check.

Back in April, we wrote about fake T-Mobile text messages in which scammers falsely claim you can get a $100 reward via an embedded link. Well, these scams are back again:

If you take the bait, you will be led to a fake T-Mobile online survey page that says you can win an iPhone 14:

Scammers will eventually require you to provide credit card information for the delivery of the iPhone. Again, scammers can access any credentials entered. Watch out!

Costco scams are rampant all the time, and this week we’ve spotted a new version featuring an iPhone 14 Pro as a reward spreading via text messages:

The (phishing) page says that you can win an iPhone 14 Pro Max after you complete the survey:

This site is dangerous and you could end up exposing your sensitive information, including your banking details. Don’t get scammed!

We’ve reported on Verizon “text from myself” scams before. Recently scammers have started to impersonate Verizon and send people fake emails…again!

As we often stress, the embedded button will take you to a fake Verizon survey page where you could end up exposing your sensitive data. Don’t get scammed!

Phishing links will also often take you to fake login pages that will end up asking you for your personal information and/or login credentials. Below are some examples:

Did you get the deal you wanted during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale? Be careful if you received a security alert text message that (incorrectly) appears to have been sent by Amazon. Scammers try to trick you into thinking that there are issues with your account’s security and prompt you to click on the phishing link to secure your account:

Once again, if you click on the link in the message, you will be taken to a website designed to steal your personal information — a fake Amazon login page.

And once the scammers have got their hands on your personal information, well, they’re pretty much free to commit any crime they want — in your name!

This is not the first time we’ve written about USPS text message scams. Beware if you are waiting for packages because scammers pose as delivery companies like UPS and USPS and send you fake delivery notifications, tricking you into visiting the attached links to track your packages:

These links will take you to a fake USPS tracking page that looks like the legitimate one. Be careful! Note: Take a close look at the web address. The legitimate one is usps.com.

“Your subscription is about to expire.” Have you received a Netflix payment alert email like this? Don’t click on anything; it’s a scam!

If you fall for it and click on the “Update Profile” button, you will be taken to a fake Netflix website that requests your login credentials and credit card information. Below is an example:

Scammers also love to impersonate well-known banks. They tell you that you have to perform account verification to secure your bank account via the link they send you:

You know what will happen next: a fake Wells Fargo login page will pop up. The fake site and the official one look extremely alike. Be cautious!

As ever, if you’ve found this article an interesting and/or helpful read, please do SHARE it with friends and family to help keep the online community secure and protected. Also, please consider clicking the LIKE button below.

Was this article helpful?

Click each tag to explore related articles.

Your email address won't be shown publicly.

You Might Also Be Interested In

source