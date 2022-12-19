Apple reveals Apple Watch New Year activity challenge – iLounge

Apple Watch users will have an activity challenge waiting for them at the turn of the year.

This year, the activity challenge will revolve around moving rings for seven days straight, as well as completing the trio of exercise, roll, and stand in order to get a Fitness app special award, as well as custom stickers they can use in FaceTime and Messages apps.

The Activity Challenge for the New Year begins with a message to ‘start 2023 off right’, saying that users will need to close all three rings for 7 days in January to complete the challenge. The stickers include an activity ring drawing, a ring doing a yoga pose, a ring kicking a punching bag, a skiing ring, and a tumbling ring.

The ‘Ring in the New Year’ is part of the many challenges presented in the Apple Watch, with other activities coinciding with special occasions such as Heart Month, Veterans Day, and more.

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

