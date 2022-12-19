Star Wars Explained: Who’s That Alien in Andor Episode 11? – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

Andor Episode 11 featured an alien who resembles pretty much one of Saw Guerrera’s Partisans seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The stakes are higher than ever in the ongoing live-action Star Wars series as the show proceeds toward its freshman season finale. Andor features very few Easter eggs, unlike the trend of other Star Wars projects. When it does, though, they’re never trivial or obvious. Here’s some information on that peculiar alien appearing in the latest installment.

RELATED: Andor Is the Star Wars Series Fans Needed and Deserved





The titular hero encounters a Keredian alien called Cycyed Ock in Andor Episode 11. Interestingly, the show credits the alien as Dewi Pamular at the end of the installment. However, the resemblance between Cycyed Ock and Dewi Pamular is uncanny. Perhaps he changed his name when he joined the Partisans? Ock is distinctly recognizable thanks to the cyber-optic wire that grants him a sharper vision than most Star Wars characters. The cybernetic also allows him to analyze the kyber crystal deposits. At the same time, he’s quite dangerous with his vibrorang. The Keredian species were first introduced in 2017’s mobile game Star Wars: Force Arena.

RELATED: Star Wars Explained: Which Rogue One Character Returns in Andor Episode 8

Cassian Andor and Ock meet on Narkina 5 after Andor’s spectacular escape from the Imperial prison. With his fellow inmate Ruescott Melshi, Andor looks for a spaceship to leave the planet and let everyone know about what the Empire was doing to prisoners. After noticing Ock’s quadjumper, Andor and Melshi attempt to steal the ship. Ock, who is fishing with his brother Freedi, watches the escaped prisoners fail miserably in their attempt and get caught in a trap. After a brief moment where Ock seemed to imply that he wanted to sell or kill his new prisoners, Andor and the Keredian reached an agreement over their mutual disdain for the Empire. Ultimately, Ock agrees to give Andor and Melshi a ride to Niamos, where Andor regains his belongings.

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. I was the first kid in my school to defeat Sin, and I’m proud of that. Born in Romania, raised in Italy, living in France and dreaming about the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

Share article

source