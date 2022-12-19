MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo’s new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.
The Dimensity 9200 manages to outperform every other smartphone SoC on the list in the 3DMark WildLife Extreme test, with a score of 3627 and average power consumption of 8.2 W. Comparatively, the Apple A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro phones records a score of 3359, and a power consumption of 7.6W.
Those numbers indicate about a 10% peak GPU performance advantage for the Immortalis-G715 on the Vivo X90 and its Dimensity 9200, versus the A16 Bionic. That said, though, efficiency across both SoCs are identical. Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9000, the Dimensity 9200 looks to be about 50% more powerful, without taking a notable hit in efficiency.
These numbers aren’t specific to 3DMark’s test either, as they’re mirrored by GFXBench’s 1080P and 1440 Vulkan tests: the Dimensity 9200 consitently edges out the A16 Bionic in terms of both power and efficiency. Before the chipset’s launch, word on the grapevine indicated that it—and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2—would outperform Apple’s A16 Bionic GPU-wise. It appears those claims weren’t baseless.
Buy the Apple Watch Ultra on Amazon.
Golden Reviewer
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 outperforms the Apple A16 Bionic in GPU … – Notebookcheck.net
MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo’s new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.