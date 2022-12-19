Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users to Vote If He Should Step Down as CEO – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Settle Defamation Appeals After High-Profile Trial

Permian Quake Spurs Industry Review of Fracking Waste Disposal

Job Vacancies Fall 3.3% in Canada, First Quarterly Decline Since Pandemic

Orban’s Food Price Caps Backfire for Hungarian Holiday Shoppers

UK’s Next Budget Will Take Place on March 15, Jeremy Hunt Says

Most Dramatic Stock Moves of 2022 Led by Meta’s Nosedive

Senator Warren Presses Tesla Board Over Musk’s Twitter Actions

Twitter Is Probably Too Small to Trouble EU’s Antitrust Cops

Fortnite-Maker Epic Games to Pay $520 Million in Children’s Privacy Case

House Jan. 6 Panel Considers Recommending Prosecution for Trump

Paraguay’s Cartes Tightens Grip on Ruling Party in Primary Elections

Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis Expands to Miami With Big Office Lease

Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

Q&A: Naomi Ackie, Kasi Lemmons Tell Whitney Houston’s Story

Purdue Holds Top Spot in AP Poll as UConn Climbs to No. 2

Twitter Users Deliver the Verdict Musk Probably Wanted

When Housing Is for Locals Only, the Whole Country Suffers

Yet Again, America Isn’t Ready for a Recession

The Future of Work Is Lunch

Hollywood Loves Its Never-Ending Blizzard of Cheap Christmas Movies

Seven Takeaways From Businessweek’s Cocaine-Smuggling Cover Story

Uber Strike Fizzles in New York With Plenty of Cars on Road

Peloton Promises to Crack Down on Explicit Spam Accounts

Texas Cold Blast Seen Lifting Power Use Above Peak-Winter Forecast Friday

Biden Rule Proposes Phasing Out Compact Flourescent Light Bulbs

The (Slowly) Changing Face of Europe’s Mayors

Tech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San Francisco

Young Taiwanese Breathe New Life Into Villages Once Home to War Vets

Jane Street Culture: A View Into SBF’s Roots (Podcast)

Crypto.com’s World Cup Win Is Overshadowed by FTX Industry Chaos

Binance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto Worry

Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter Inc., is asking users whether he should step down as head of the social media site.

With the poll set to end at about 6:20 a.m. in New York, around 57% of the 16 million voters have said yes. The billionaire owner of Twitter and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet Sunday. Three of the top trending topics in the US overnight were about the platform itself, including “VOTE YES” and “CEO of Twitter.”

