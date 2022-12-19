Looming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes the S22 Ultra "worthless … – Notebookcheck.net

Numerous reports have claimed that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series will look very similar to the predecessor range, with the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra coming with only a few minor design changes compared to the S22 Ultra. However, while many phone buyers do list a completely refreshed look as high importance for a new iteration of devices, there are certainly plenty who are more concerned about component upgrades. It is this latter reason that has Ice universe exclaiming that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will make its predecessor “worthless”.
The tipster made this statement based on the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in comparison with that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (which is brutally labelled a "junk" chip). A recent benchmark leak for the former, purportedly as part of a standard Galaxy S23, revealed it to be around +10% faster than the latter, and it is possible even more can be expected from the chip as part of a Galaxy S23 Ultra. This led the source to say that followers should now avoid a purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the existence of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will render its predecessor as a pointless buy.
In addition, the leaker repeats that the S23 Ultra can expect 45 W fast-charging support, something which has been touched upon before, and that the weight of the 2023 flagship would be 234 g, which is 5-6 g heavier than the S22 Ultra (standard: 228g; mmWave model: 229 g). Apparently, this weight gain is down to the “wider metal frame” that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport. With the expectation of enhanced processor performance, improved camera hardware and software, and greater energy efficiency, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is looking like the flagship smartphone to beat in 2023.
