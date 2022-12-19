Why An Instant Pot Is The Key To A Faster Chicken Dinner – Daily Meal

There’s nothing worse than coming home hungry after a long day and needing to cook an entire chicken dinner you forgot to defrost. By the time you thaw your chicken and cook it in the oven (oh, and don’t forget about a side dish), you could be eating well into the evening hours.

Thankfully, we live in a day where pressure cookers exist — and not just any pressure cookers, but Instant Pots. Cooks of all kinds have fallen in love with these handy gadgets. With just one device, you can have access to not only a pressure cooker, but a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and more. (Not to mention the many helpful Instant Pot accessories to go with it.)

Since its debut in 2009, Instant Pot sales have skyrocketed, with sales breaking its Amazon Prime Day record of 300,000 units sold in 36 hours, according to a 2018 report from CNBC. What makes these gadgets even more remarkable is that they can cut the time of making your favorite meal in half, especially that chicken dinner you’re looking to eat as soon as possible.

Is it faster to cook your chicken in an Instant Pot? Whether you’re cooking fresh or frozen chicken, the answer is yes. The beauty of cooking with an Instant Pot is that you can cook chicken and a side dish in under 30 minutes.

But why does meat cook faster in the Instant Pot? Pressure Cooking Today says that the high pressure inside of the pot increases the boiling point of the water. What’s more, the boiling water inside of the pot liquifies the meat, making its texture soft and flavorful. Plus, due to the shorter cook time, the meat better retains its nutrients, which many meats can lose with prolonged cook times.

But what if you forgot to thaw your chicken? With the Instant Pot, there’s no need to worry. Simply throw in your frozen chicken breasts and adjust the time according to a recipe specifically for frozen chicken in the Instant Pot. In fact, according to Southern Living, using a pressure cooker for cooking frozen chicken is one of the best methods, as unthawed chicken runs the risk of not cooking thoroughly and could result in cooked chicken on the outside and raw on the inside. With an Instant Pot, you can rest assured that the pressure has cooked your meat thoroughly without sacrificing flavor and texture.

When all is said and done, your chicken has not only cooked in half the time it usually would, but it will likely be more flavorful, too. But how can you make it a meal? Can you add a vegetable to your chicken to make it a one-pot, dream-come-true dinner?

The beauty of the Instant Pot is that you can add your favorite assortment of veggies right on top of your chicken. Whether it’s potatoes, carrots, or green beans, they, too, will cook to perfection in the pressure cooker. When your chicken is done cooking, your vegetables will be ready to be served as a delicious side.

From drumsticks to chicken thighs, sesame chicken, and more, the Instant Pot allows for faster cooking with less cleanup time to boot. And what’s better than a one-pot chicken dinner, sides and all?

source