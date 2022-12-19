Head-scratching Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricing dilemma could … – Notebookcheck.net

A leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 release date cannot be pinned down at the moment due to concerns raised about pricing the upcoming smartphones. The tipster @TheGalox_ has offered up a timeframe window of “mid to late February” for a release of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but nothing more precise than that date range is mentioned, although it is later expressed that it will be “worth the wait”.

According to the same source, this indecision to announce (or leak) a particular date is down to “deciding on a price”. Undoubtedly, this is a tricky process for any company involved in a major product launch, but it is especially so in the fiercely competitive and overcrowded smartphone market. Apple launched its recent iPhone 14 series with the entry-level model starting at US$799, which is a price tag Samsung may feel obliged to meet with the standard Galaxy S23 model.

In addition to offering a reason for a potential delay, the leaker has also posted Samsung Galaxy S23 price tags that they would choose. The Galaxy S23 comes in at US$799, the Galaxy S23+ at US$899, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at US$1,199. It is an optimistic suggestion, as this would mean the S23 and S23 Ultra match their predecessor’s respective launch prices while the S23+ would be US$100 cheaper than the Galaxy S22+ at launch time (US$999).

With the Xiaomi 13 series being priced very aggressively for the domestic market of China, at 3,999 yuan (US$573) for the regular model and 6,299 yuan (US$903) for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, it is clear to see that Samsung is being assaulted from both sides of the smartphone market: Android and iOS. Many reports have accused the OEM of cost-cutting measures with the Galaxy S23 series, but this in turn may lead to the 2023 flagship phones being launched at less exorbitant prices.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Amazon

Mid to late February release for the S23 series

Deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release. If it was up to me, $799, $899 & $1199 would be the prices. pic.twitter.com/bYzNW9HAd9

@TheGalox_

Teaser image (edited): /Leaks & Henrik Dønnestad on Unsplash

Top 10 Laptops

Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks

under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays

Top 10 Smartphones

Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones

source