Dogecoin Price Prediction as Elon Musk Suggests He Might Step Down as Twitter CEO – Here are DOGE Levels to … – Cryptonews

Elon Musk might soon be stepping down as the CEO of Twitter and, judging by Dogecoin’s price action on Monday, the news isn’t going down well. DOGE, the token that powers the decentralized dog meme-inspired Dogecoin blockchain payments network, was last down just shy of 2.0% on Monday near $0.077 and eyeing a retest of last Friday’s lows in the $0.074 area. Price predictions for the cryptocurrency remain downbeat, with DOGE currently down close to 30% on the month.

Traders are eying a retest of November’s double bottom lows in the $0.07 area, which also coincides with the key 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level back from the November highs near $0.16 to the annual lows just under $0.05. DOGE had pumped back in late October through to early November on hopes that Musk might implement Dogecoin into a future Twitter payments system.

If Musk does step down as Twitter CEO, that doesn’t mean an end to his influence over the company. He will still be its owner. In that regard, the Dogecoin community won’t yet lose hope that their cryptocurrency might find itself part of a future Twitter payments ecosystem. But any such hope isn’t evident in DOGE’s price action on Monday, with the cryptocurrency threatening a break below support in the $0.07 area, which could trigger a drop back into the $0.055-$0.068ish range that had been in play during September and most of October.

But looking at DOGE over a longer time horizon, things don’t look so bad. During the late October surge, Dogecoin broke above a key long-term downtrend. Dogecoin bulls will be hoping that if there is a short-term dip back to the $0.05 area, this could form a longer-term bottom ahead of a push back to record highs in 2023.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk asked Twitter via a poll whether he should step down as the head of the social media company. “I will abide by the results of this pole”, he said. The poll closed with 57.5% of votes saying yes and 42.5% no.

Musk has a history of abiding by the results of important Twitter polls that he conducts, such as one when he asked whether he should sell $10 billion in Tesla stock and another when he asked whether he should purchase Twitter. The suggests that Musk will soon step down as the CEO of the company. Some twitter users speculated that Musk already has a replacement lined up and had already been planning on leaving.

Tesla, of which Elon Musk is also CEO, has seen its share price underperform in recent weeks since Musk’s Twitter takeover on fears that Musk is distracted. TSLA shares had been up as much as 3.0% in earlier Monday trade on optimism that a Musk resignation would mean more focus returning to the electric car maker, but shares have since handed back most of these gains.

Musk’s recent actions as Twitter CEO have attracted significant criticism and ire in recent days and may have something to do with his decision to poll Twitter users as to whether he should continue as CEO. A few days ago, a series of journalists were banned from the platform for allegedly violating a new Twitter anti-doxxing policy after sharing the whereabouts of Musk’s private jet.

After facing heavy criticism over the move, Musk reinstated the journalists following after asking Twitter users via a poll as to whether they should be reinstated or not. Meanwhile, Musk has also received significant criticism over a move to ban users from promoting competing platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

