2022 Rivian R1S SUV Deliveries Delayed by Months – Car and Driver

Order holders of the eagerly anticipated electric SUV were notified by email of further delays that were blamed on supply-chain and service-infrastructure issues.

Preorders for the Rivian R1S are facing further delays that the company states are a result of ongoing supply-chain and service-infrastructure issues. Autoevolution reported earlier this week that order holders had been notified of the delay via email. The original email, which appears to differ slightly from person to person based on "preorder date, delivery location and current configuration," was posted to a Rivian owner forum.

Rivian said it is prioritizing delivery areas where service infrastructure is already in place, in order to "provide the full ownership experience to Rivian owners from day one." With delivery dates jumping around so much, and with the company previously being under fire for raising prices during the preorder period, it isn’t a huge shock to hear about one more delay. Forum posters have listed expected delivery dates of their R1S between August and December 2022, with Rivian seemingly holding out that it can get all preorders delivered by the end of the year.

The R1S will be the second production model from the company and is its first SUV. It will start at $84,500 and, like the R1T EV pickup, uses a 128.9-kWh battery pack, which the EPA estimates is good for 316 miles of range. The 2022 model is offered only as a quad-motor Launch Edition. Cheaper trim levels, including Explore and Adventure models, are expected to be added for the 2023 model year. A larger Max battery pack, with a claimed 400-plus miles of range, also has been delayed until 2023, the company previously announced.

.css-dhtls0{display:block;font-family:GlikoS,Georgia,Times,Serif;font-weight:400;margin-bottom:0;margin-top:0;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}@media (any-hover: hover){.css-dhtls0:hover{color:link-hover;}}@media(max-width: 48rem){.css-dhtls0{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.2;}}@media(min-width: 48rem){.css-dhtls0{font-size:1.25rem;line-height:1.2;}}@media(min-width: 61.25rem){.css-dhtls0{font-size:1.375rem;line-height:1.2;}}Buick Electra SUV Coming to U.S. in 2024

2024 Hyundai Kona Shows Off Stylish New Design

GM’s Cruise Self-Driving Cars under Investigation

Older Dodge Challenger, Charger under ‘Stop Drive’

When You Got Your Christmas Music at a Tire Store

Used-Car Odometer Tampering Is Up

Ford Once Again Raises F-150 Lightning’s Price

Mansory Bentley Debuts with Crazy Two-Tone Look

Is This the Ultimate Restomod 1970 Ford F-250?

Acura ARX-05 Racer Is Today’s Bring a Trailer Pick

Toyota Doesn’t Expect to Sell That Many Priuses

2024 Ford Mustang’s 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn a commission for purchases made through our links.

©Hearst Autos, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source