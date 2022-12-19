Apple iPhone 14 Price in Nepal, Specs, Features, Cameras, Buy – TechLekh

The iPhone 14 series was unveiled by Apple in September 2022. However, due to the import restriction that has been in force since April, the series could not be launched in Nepal.

Now that the Nepal Government has decided against extending the import ban, the Apple iPhone 14 series is finally expected to come to Nepal soon.

The series includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, there is no Mini variant. Along with the iPhone 14 series, Apple also announced AirPods Pro 2022 (2nd generation) and three new Apple Watch models, including the new Apple Watch Ultra.

In this article, we will focus on the vanilla Apple iPhone 14. From the outside, the iPhone 14 looks the same as last year’s iPhone 13. Internally, though, there are a few changes. Let’s look at what changes and upgrades the iPhone 14 brings.

The cameras on the iPhone 14 are slightly larger than the already sizable cameras on the iPhone 13. And technically, the new iPhone 14 is 0.1mm thicker and 2g lighter than its predecessor. Other than these minor differences, the design of the iPhone 14 is identical to the iPhone 13.

It has that same flat design that Apple has stuck with since the iPhone 12 series. Predictably, the iPhone 14 has an aluminum frame holding the back glass and the Ceramic Shield front glass. The phone is IP68-rated, which means it can withstand dust and water for up to six meters for 30 minutes.

Internally, Apple has made significant changes to the iPhone 14 to make it easier to repair. This is in response to users who have complained about the difficulty of repairing iPhones in the past. The changes in the iPhone 14 should make repairs easier, cheaper, and more accessible.

The color options for the iPhone 14 this year are also mostly the same. The 14 comes in five different colors: midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED. Out of them, the blue one comes in a new shade, while the purple is a whole new color.

The display on the iPhone 14 is unchanged. It has the same 6.1-inch OLED display with 460 ppi density. The display supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Furthermore, The iPhone 14’s display uses True Tone technology to adjust the color temperature based on ambient lighting to make it appear more natural.

The display has a rated 800 nits of typical max brightness and 1200 nits peak HDR brightness. These are the exact specs the display of the iPhone 13 offers.

Major features differentiating the display on the iPhone 14 from the Pro variants are the lack of Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz display, up to 2000 nits of outdoor peak brightness, and the Always-On display feature.

The Pro models get the latest and greatest Apple A16 Bionic chip. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, had to settle for the older — yet still very powerful — A15 Bionic chip.

The A15 Bionic has six CPU cores with two performance and four power-efficiency cores. The graphics performance is improved on the iPhone 14 as the A15 chip used in this device employs five GPU cores, one more than on the iPhone 13.

You can get the iPhone 14 in three different memory options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

This year, Apple made headlines when it completely removed the physical SIM card slot from the iPhone 14 series in the US, replacing it with dual eSIM support.

However, international versions of the iPhone 14 still have a physical SIM card slot, as well as support for eSIM technology. As before, Chinese models do not support eSIM, instead offering support for two physical SIM cards.

There is also the crash detection feature. The new dual-core accelerometer can detect G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and the existing barometer can now detect cabin pressure changes.

Using these two sensors along with a new high dynamic range gyroscope, GPS, and microphone, the iPhone 14 lineup can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services.

There is also a new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that allows emergency messaging when no Wi-Fi or cellular service is available, but the feature is not available in Nepal.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both have a dual-camera system. The 12MP ultrawide camera, which has a 120° field of view and f/2.4 aperture, is the same as last year’s model. The main and front cameras, however, have been updated.

Still 12MP, but the main camera has a wider f/1.5 aperture, a larger 1/1.7″ sensor, and larger 1.9µm pixels. The 12MP front camera (TrueDepth camera) has a faster f/1.9 aperture and, for the first time, features phase detection autofocus (PDAF), which provides better focusing.

Moreover, Apple introduced a new image processing technology called Photonic Engine with the iPhone 14 series. The Photonic Engine is an improvement to Deep Fusion.

Photonic Engine is Apple’s new HDR stacking technology that “improves mid- to low-light performance for photos across all cameras: up to 2x on the Ultra Wide camera, 2x on the TrueDepth camera, and an impressive 2.5x on the new Main camera when compared to iPhone 13.”

Furthermore, the True Tone flash is 10 percent brighter and has better uniformity, Cinematic mode now supports 4K video at 30 fps and 24 fps, and there is a new advanced stabilization mode called action mode.

iPhone 14 has a 3279mAh battery. Apple says the battery provides up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback.

Apple does not officially mention the fast charging capability of the iPhones in wattage, but it does mention that using a 20W adapter or higher (available separately) can charge the battery up to 50% in around 30 minutes.

The phone also supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging, and it runs on iOS 16 out of the box.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Nepal is expected to start at around Rs. 1,35,000. The iPhone 14 is expected to be launched in Nepal soon. When it is launched, we will update the price of the iPhone 14 on our website.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the “cheapest” iPhone of the iPhone 14 series. Externally, the phone looks the same as last year with its boxy glass design and metal frame.

The camera is the only major upgrade in the iPhone 14. However, the upgrade is not significant. iPhone 14 features a new main and front camera, while the ultrawide remains the same.

One more notable change the iPhone 14 brings is easy repairability, thanks to the new internal design.

What are your thoughts on the new iPhone 14? Let us know what you think in the comments!

