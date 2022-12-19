ABC Orders “The Hurt Unit” Pilot – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney’s ABC has ordered a pilot for a brand new medical drama, “The Hurt Unit”, which is all about a Hospital Urgent Response Team and follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt brings the ER to them.

The new project is being created by Matt Lopez, who has previously worked on “Promised Land”, and John Glenn, who was the showrunner on “SEAL Team”, who are both executive producers on the show. The duo have previously worked together on a number of projects, including NBC’s “Dreamer” and ABC’s “Caesar”.

The pilot is going to be directed by Marc Webb, who has previously directed “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “(500) Days of Summer”, Marc will also be an executive producer on the show.

ABC has recently changed its pilot system, where it is doing a first and second-cycle development route to get new shows ready for fall and midseason runs.

Should the “The Hurt Unit” pilot gets picked up for a full season, we should expect to see the series on ABC and Hulu in the United States, and released as a Star Original on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ around the world.





Source – Deadline



