Solana Highlands robotics teams advance to So Cal championships – Del Mar Times

Two local Solana Highlands Elementary School FIRST Lego League (FLL) explore teams competed in the So Cal FLL Super Powered regional championship tournament on Dec. 3-4 at Poway High School. The Electric Doritos won the team model award and The Electric Builders won the most robust design award. Both teams of second graders will now move on to compete in the So Cal championships at UC Riverside on Dec. 17.

The FLL robotics annual challenge involves designing, building and programming robots to complete challenges, researching and working on a solution to a problem based on the year’s theme. The teams then must present their work clearly at the competition, while demonstrating core values and professionalism.

The Electric Energy Builders boys team is made up of Ryan, Deniz, Sammy and Stephen. The Electric Doritos mixed team includes second graders Micayla, Lexi, Mildrey, Austin, Onni and Karthik.

Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

News

News

News

News

News

News

Choose any amount, cancel any time

Arts & Entertainment

News

News

Events

Events

News

Privacy Policy

Editorial Policy

Terms of Service

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Follow Us

source