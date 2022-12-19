Shiba Inu joins Bitcoin, Ethereum as most watched Crypto in 2022 – Watcher Guru

The crypto industry has witnessed the arrival of a plethora of assets over the years. However, most failed to get on par with prominent crypto like Bitcoin [BTC] or Ethereum [ETH]. A meme coin, Shiba Inu [SHIB] changed this narrative as its popularity witnessed immense growth. Despite encountering a major drop in value this year, its popularity kept the asset afloat.

The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance shared a tweet highlighting the most-watched crypto in 2022. It did not come as a surprise that BTC and ETH were on the list. But, Shiba Inu’s presence did shock quite a few. The Shib Army, however, was ecstatic.

We present to you the most watched crypto assets in #2022withBinance 🤝

Which cryptocurrencies were you watching? pic.twitter.com/6RGXdVm59Y

2022 has clearly been quite significant for Shiba Inu. From rolling out a SHIB-themed restaurant to its very own video game, the network made quite some noise. Alongside this, developers of the network were seen teasing the community about Shibarium.

Earlier today, the SHIB network kickstarted a surprise countdown. While many believed that this countdown was related to Shibarium, a few others dismissed the same. At present, the countdown was at 14 hours 45 minutes, and 11 seconds.

After recording a major surge in holder count this year, the total number of unique addresses began declining in December. However, the Shib Army was once again seen trying to push these numbers before the end of 2022. At press time, SHIB’s total addresses were at 1,268,344 which is the highest the network attained throughout December.

As mentioned earlier, Shiba Inu’s popularity did not budge even though the asset’s price was in a slump. At present, SHIB is 90.34 percent below its all-time high of $0.00008845, which it attained in October 2021.

During press time, Shiba Inu was trading for a low of $0.000008537 with a 3.19 percent daily surge. Hence, several in the community pointed out that SHIB may be at par with BTC and ETH in terms of popularity. But, the meme coin’s chances of reaching their price levels were highly unlikely in the near future at least.

