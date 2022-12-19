XRP Price Prediction – Can XRP 10x in the Next Bull Market? – Cryptonews

Given the market slowdown, XRP price prediction remains bearish, as it has broken through a symmetrical support level at $0.3735. However, XRP is now trading just above the double-bottom support level of $0.3470. Will XRP be able to 10x in the next bull market? Let’s find out!

As reported by CNBC, former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer has uncovered what some in the crypto sector may regard to be an absurd reason to be pessimistic about XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

‘Mad Money with Jim Cramer’ is Cramer’s CNBC show. In addition to his work as a co-anchor on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” he also helped launch the financial news website TheStreet. Cramer discussed cryptocurrency yesterday during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” co-anchor Becky Quick.

“I think you should be negative on crypto… I’m negative on the XRP, the Litecoin, and the Dogecoin because I’ve yet to find anybody who really takes them… These’s like 80 billion dollars with a non-Bitcoin that are really destined to be wiped out, and there are still people who conflate blockchain with them. And i keep saying if blockchain is so great, why would the geniuses at Amazon and Alphabet use blockchain?“

Longtime hostility between Cardano and Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and the XRP community appears to have ended after Hoskinson publicly severed ties with the project via a divisive message in which he claimed he would not collaborate with a company that offered him no technical or partnership value.

Hoskinson was called out after he made comments about the issues he was having with the XRP community and the project itself, and it was pointed out that he had made similar comments about Bitcoin developers and implied that they wouldn’t attend a conference to which they were invited because of insults made on Twitter.

Hoskinson was quick to defend himself, adding that he didn’t see the sense in attracting such negative energy. He continued by saying that the XRP ecosystem is toxic and unimportant, and that the cryptocurrency itself offers “no partnership or technological value.”

Not surprisingly, Hoskinson’s comments prompted a storm of angry tweets from XRP supporters and community members who declared they would no longer support Cardano and sell all of their holdings rather than see their favorite cryptocurrency treated with such disrespect.

Cardano holders, who typically own both ADA and XRP and do not choose sides, have surprisingly flocked to protect XRP and its community.

On the technical front, the XRP/USD pair is trading at $0.3510 with a slight bearish bias. On the 4-hour timeframe, XRP has broken through a symmetrical triangle pattern that had been supporting it near $0.3730. This is the same level where the 50-day moving average acts as resistance, helping to push the XRP price down.

On the downside, XRP is likely to find immediate support near $0.3465, and a bearish break of this level could expose it to $0.3210.

The RSI and MACD indicators are also in a selling zone, indicating the possibility of a selling trend. If demand increases, bullish pressure may cut through the $0.3510 resistance level to target $0.3900 or $0.4110 .

Since the XRP case with the SEC will take months to resolve, some traders have begun looking elsewhere for faster gains.

Here are some coins with tremendous short-term potential.

FightOut, a new move-to-earn (M2E) fitness app and gym chain that aims to bring the fitness lifestyle to web3, has attracted the attention of investors who see the project as having the potential to revolutionize the current web3 M2E landscape, has launched its presale.

While existing M2E apps such as StepN only measure steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to join, FightOut takes a more comprehensive approach to tracking and compensating users for exercise and activity that does not require any such buy-ins.

Because the presale raised over $2.86 million in just a few days, interested investors are urged to act quickly to secure their FGHT tokens at the current price of 60.06 USDT per 1 USDT.

The FGHT coin will power the FightOut crypto ecosystem.

Dash 2 Trade is a promising cryptocurrency trading platform startup in which to invest. With its unique features, the upcoming analytics and social trading platform is expected to take the crypto trading sector by storm.

Trading signals, social sentiment and on-chain indicators, a presale token scoring system, a token listing alert system, and a strategy back-testing tool are among the features.

The Dash 2 Trade ecosystem will be powered by the D2T token, which users must purchase and hold in order to use the platform’s services. Dash 2 Trade is currently conducting a token presale at significantly reduced prices, with sales barely exceeding $10 million.

Tokens can now be purchased for $0.0533 per token and will be available on multiple centralized exchanges within the next month.

A new play-to-earn battle card crypto game called RIA could become a reality. Calvaria’s mission is to increase cryptocurrency acceptance through the creation of a bridge between the real world and cryptocurrency in the form of a fun and simple-to-play crypto game. Calvaria’s RIA token presale may pique the interest of investors.

Calvaria has now raised $2.48 million and is closing in on the end of its fundraising campaign, with only 20% of tokens remaining.

