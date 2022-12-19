7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and … – Gamesradar

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Here’s our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you’re in the mood for a movie night, we’ve got you covered with everything from existential comedy-dramas to nail-biting horrors. On Netflix, Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his new movie, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, while Sundance favorite Nanny has arrived on Prime Video if you fancy a scare. There’s also Barbarian on Disney Plus if you’re in the UK for an extra spooky weekend, and, over on HBO Max, you can catch awards season frontrunner The Banshees of Inisherin.

As for TV shows, you can get stuck into crime thriller The Recruit on Netflix starring Noah Centineo, Yellowstone prequel 1923 on Paramount Plus, co-led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, or Kindred on Hulu, an adaptation of Octavia Butler’s chilling novel. You’re spoiled for choice.



Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Described as a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey, the latest movie from The Revenant helmer Alejandro G. Iñárritu follows a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who returns home to Mexico from LA and begins to have an existential crisis in the form of dreamlike visions. Iñárritu also co-wrote, produced, edited, and co-composed the movie.

For more from Iñárritu, read our interview with the acclaimed filmmaker on all things Bardo.



Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Recruit stars Black Adam’s Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a lawyer just starting out at the CIA who quickly finds himself way over his head when he gets involved in a blackmail case. The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman helms the first two episodes of the season, and showrunner Alexi Hawley also created procedural drama The Rookie.



Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Nanny follows Aisha (Anna Diop), an undocumented immigrant from Senegal living in New York City and nannying for a wealthy family while she tries to raise enough money to bring her own child over to the US to join her. However, Aisha is hiding a dark secret that threatens to ruin her newfound American life. The movie, from first-time director Nikyatu Jusu, won the top award at Sundance Film Festival, making it the first horror movie to win the Grand Jury Prize.



Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

New Yellowstone prequel series 1923 follows a new generation of the Dutton family and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the clan’s patriarch and matriarch. In the ’20s, the Duttons must deal with Prohibition and the Great Depression, which was felt in Montana a decade before it affected the rest of the country. Taylor Sheridan, the brains behind Yellowstone, is back to helm 1923.



Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Set in the ’20s on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin against a faint backdrop of civil war, The Banshees of Inisherin documents a sudden rift between two long-term friends, Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and Pádraic (Colin Farrell), when Colm decides to start ignoring Pádraic. The latter refuses to take no for an answer, while the former only becomes more stubborn in his rejection – to humorous and heartbreaking results.



Available: US

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)

Based on the novel of the same name by Octavia Butler, Kindred stars Mallori Johnson as a writer who uncovers hidden secrets about her family’s past when she finds herself being flung backwards and forwards in time between present-day Los Angeles and a 19th Century plantation. Zola helmer Janicza Bravo directed the series premiere and The Whale director Darren Aronofsky is on board as an executive producer.



Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Strap in for another horror movie – Barbarian is now available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK. Georgina Campbell plays Tess, a woman staying in a Detroit Airbnb while she visits the city for a job interview. When she arrives, she finds that the property has been double booked – but that turns out to be the least of her problems… Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long also star.

If there’s nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service’s back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though… if you’re a TV fan, then we’ve got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.

Get the best gaming deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable gaming news and more!

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

GamesRadar+ is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source