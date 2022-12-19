PKL Pro Kabaddi League LIVE streaming today: Watch FREE online – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

PKL Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE streaming today: After being at the summit of the table for nearly a quarter of the season, Bengaluru Bulls have lost the top spot and dropped down to the third place. Puneri Paltan have opened up a 5-point gap between them and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers, albeit with a game in hand.

Today’s matches will see Bengaluru Bulls take on Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi take on Tamil Thalaivas.

All matches will be hosted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast at 7:30 PM IST. The second game of the night will take place between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas at 8:30 PM IST.

Die-hard Pro Kabaddi fans can catch all the action of the PKL Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as Star Sports Network channels. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and even in the web version and you will need a subscription to have the best experience.

Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar have ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

If you don’t want to pay for a subscription, you can also stream Disney+ Hotstar for free with select Airtel and Vodafone plans. Therefore, if you have an Airtel or Vodafone connection, you can watch all the Disney+ Hotstar content absolutely free!

Vodafone users are in luck as they can avail the Disney+ Hotstar app subscription with a select prepaid recharge at no extra cost. The prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar begin at Rs. 151, which comes with 30-day validity and offers 8GB total data with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plans go all the way up to Rs. 3359 which offers 365 days validity with 2GB daily data limit along with Day 1 year Disney + Hotstar mobile and extra 75 GB data.

