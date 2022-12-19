Bitcoin: Volume confirms lower levels $15,000 [Video] – FXStreet

Peter Mathers

TradingLounge Follow Following

Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels.

Bitcoin Headline News: Binance US Plans to Acquire Voyager Digital's Assets for $1 Billion in Bankruptcy Bid.

Crypto Market Summary : Volume confirms further downside trend towards 15,000.

Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (i) of v) of 5.



As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

The FTX saga is seemingly coming to an end with the hearing underway and the exchange's CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, placed under arrest. Due to FTX's reach all across the globe, the company is being investigated by many countries.

Solana price fell by 8% from the previous week. SOL has yet to retest three significant moving averages during this year's downtrend. A breach above last week's trading range is needed to consider a retracement into the breached moving indicators.

Dogecoin price confirms last month's bearish bias report as the notorious meme coin takes a market plunge. Now that the sell-off is underway, traders are forced to question where the bears will aim. Invalidation of the bearish outlook is a breach above $0.076.

Binance US has outbid other interested parties to acquire crypto assets worth $1.022 billion from the defunct crypto exchange, Voyager Digital, according to a press release from Voyager. Binance will reimburse Voyager up to $15 million to cover "uncertain expenses."

Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source