Your guide to a better future
The new subscription option is expected to launch in early 2023, but also reportedly won’t show ads during children’s programs.
Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier might not include a popular feature. The streaming giant doesn’t plan to let subscribers download content for offline viewing on its ad-supported tier, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg.
The new ad-supported tier, which is expected to arrive in early 2023, apparently won’t allow customers to download TV shows and movies to their devices unless they pay for a more expensive subscription.
The removal of the download feature from what will likely become Netflix’s cheapest plan was discovered by a developer, Steve Moser, looking into the company’s iPhone code, according to Bloomberg. Moser also found that you will not be able to skip over ads or use playback controls while ads are running, the report said.
Read also: Best Streaming Service of 2022: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More
Netflix is also reportedly not allowing ads to be shown during children’s programs, according to Bloomberg Friday.
Rival streaming services Hulu and Disney Plus have also recently announced new ad-supported tiers as part of their lineup. Meanwhile, the ad-free version of Hulu will increase from $13 per month to $15 a month on Oct. 10, and the ad-free version of Disney Plus will increase from $8 per month to $11 a month on Dec. 8.
Currently, Netflix’s premium option, which lets you have four streams at once, is $20 a month.
Netflix said it is still deciding how to launch its lower priced ad-supported tier and has nothing further to share at this time.
Read also: Netflix: The 44 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Correction, Aug. 18: An earlier version of this story had incorrect prices for Hulu’s ad-free tier. Hulu without ads will see its price increase from $13 a month to $15 per month on Oct. 10.
Netflix With Ads Won't Let You Download Shows, Report Says – CNET
Your guide to a better future