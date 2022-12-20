Solana Price Predictions: What's Next for the Red-Hot SOL Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

SOL is trending today with heavy trading volume

Solana ( SOL-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic for Monday as investors react to the crypto trending on social media and other platforms.

That increase in interest in SOL comes after the number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the Solana blockchain reached 312,000. That milestone happened last week and is a massive increase compared to the 39,000 NFTs minted on Sept. 4.

Adding to that news is heavy trading of SOL on Monday. As of this writing, Solana’s trading volume is up 150.4% over the previous 24-hour period. That’s no doubt helping bring the crypto higher and explains the extra attention it’s getting today.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest price predictions for SOL below!

Based on those price predictions, Solana has plenty of room to grow or fall depending on which source you believe. Investors will also note that the crypto is up 8.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.

