Binance.US to Buy Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager for $1B – BSC NEWS

Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager announced that Binance.US will purchase its assets for $1.022 billion, with the aim to reimburse the firm’s customers.

In a sign of how quickly the crypto sector moves, it was only a few months ago that FTX had reportedly won the bidding war against Binance for Voyager’s assets, with the winning bid at the time valued at $1.4 billion.

Since then, of course, Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire has crumbled around him, resulting in him being incarcerated in the Bahamas and awaiting extradition to the U.S. where he faces multiple charges of serious financial crimes.

Binance.US President and CEO Brian Shroder elaborated upon the Voyager deal in a Twitter thread:

1/ Today, @BinanceUS was selected highest and best bid in Voyager’s reopened bankruptcy asset auction. Once the deal is completed, Voyager users will finally be able to access their digital assets on the https://t.co/Wc26vMosC4 platform.

Binance.US is the American arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance. Users on the platform can buy, sell, and trade over 60 popular crypto assets, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), BNB Chain (BNB), and Bitcoin (BTC).

The V1 platform launch is accompanied by $OLOGY listing on popular DEX PancakeSwap.

Following months of hard work and development, the Coinology platform and token are finally live. Coinology is building an all-in-one analytics platform that offers the best way to market and find the newest tokens, NFTs, and ENS domains.

With user experience as the top priority, Coinology combines features from existing crypto analytics platforms as well as desirable unique ones to provide comprehensive DeFi solutions. The platform’s all-in-one solutions mean users will be able to research, swap, chart, use built-in anti-rug security features, and advertise crypto projects all in one place.

The platform is still in early beta stage and the team will continue to develop and add new features over the coming weeks.

Coinology conducted a fair launch for its native token, $OLOGY, on PinkSale in the first week of December, raising 297+ BNB. On the heels of the successful Presale, $OLOGY is live for trading on PancakeSwap.

On the platform, project owners who pay in $OLOGY rather than stables will receive a 10% discount. Users will also be able to stake their tokens long-term and earn a percentage of revenue from Coinology, receive exclusive whitelist offers, in-house NFT airdrops, as well as other attractive bonuses.

BSC News recently partnered with Coinology and will be integrating some of their analytics tools into the bsc.news website soon. The platform’s sleek and easy-to-use interface will minimize research time and provide DeFi users with the right tools to make improved financial decisions.

Coinology is a next-generation analytics and marketing platform for all things related to cryptocurrency. The project aims to minimize time spent researching by providing users with a platform that hosts the most recent projects, as well as offering market data, insights, and tools for making improved financial decisions. Coinology is built to serve both project founders and investors, providing specific instructions for investing, marketing, and maintaining cryptocurrency projects.

Shroder reassures users to the solvency of the US franchise arm to the world's largest exchange.

Binance.US CEO and President Brian Shroder claims the US arm of Binance would still have millions in assets if every user withdrew all their money.

In a ten-part Twitter thread on Dec. 19 that addressed his firm's acquisition of Voyager’s billions of bankrupt assets, Shroder made use of the moment to reiterate the transparency of Binance.US.

5/ At https://t.co/Wc26vM6jnW, we take a customer & compliance first approach to every business decision we make. We're one of the most licensed digital asset exchanges in the country – operating in 46 states & 3 territories – & we NEVER trade or lend our customers’ funds.

During a market environment full of FUD and turmoil, Shroder reminded users that Binance.US is the “most licensed digital asset exchanges in the country – operating in 46 states & 3 territories.”

It wasn't until the seventh tweet in the thread that Shroder assured his 11k followers that Binance.US backs users’ funds 1-1 and could withstand a run if every user withdrew their funds.

7/ https://t.co/Wc26vM6jnW is well capitalized: our assets exceed our liabilities. All of our customers could withdraw their assets tomorrow, which is their right & we would still have hundreds of millions of current assets.

The reserve funds of many crypto exchanges have been in the public eye recently. Binance.US is subject to audits and regulatory reporting as a centralized exchange within the United States.

The popularity of The Don is even capable of pumping numbers on the Polygon network.

Over 332,000 users traded or minted NFTs on Polygon in the past week of December 12. With the successful Trump NFT release, the blockchain continues to prove itself as a home for popular NFT projects.

The number of users trading and minting NFTs on the Polygon network surged with the popularity of the ex-US President’s NFT release.

332,000+ users minted or traded NFTs on #Polygon last week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ISpIInCZfj

The short tweet thread from Nansen also included data showing the most expensive NFT purchases of the past week. The top purchases were clearly the NFT from Donald Trump, with the highest buy from user @DeFi_Brian going for the equivalent of over $22,000 USD.

The most expensive purchases (24H) are mostly Trump trading cards 👀

Source: https://t.co/D6kcASzoAr pic.twitter.com/EKuCyf6EKP

The Trump NFT release notably spiked activity on the chain as well. There was a major spike in activity around Dec. 18 with the NFT release, where over 1,000 transactions were occurring per hour, presumably NFTs most of them.

The scaling blockchain proved vulnerable to the enduring celebrity and popularity of ex-US President Donald Trump. The Polygon Network has also secured partnerships with Instagram (Meta), DraftKings, Starbucks, and other major corporations to support NFTs.

The Trump NFTs were unable to pump the overall price of MATIC. The coin price is down 12.6% in the last week to $0.780652, according to CoinGecko.

Polygon (formerly known as MATIC) is an Ethereum-based scaling solution network that tackles the fundamental high gas fee and congestion issues of the Ethereum blockchain. The effectiveness of Polygon as an alternative to generic Ethereum has seen existing projects such as Aave, Curve adopting its chain.

Recently, the platform announced the launch of the Polygon SDK. The SDK will be the framework developers will use to build decentralized applications (DApps) on the network.

Reuter's report digs into the public record of Binance around the world to find out who controls what.

A recent Reuter’s special report has accused Binance of hiding its core businesses from the public eye, calling their books a “black box.”

The long-form special report from Dec. 19 by Tom Wilson, Angus Berwick and Elizabeth Howcroft details how Binance––Reuters alleges––absconds itself from the public and operates a global jigsaw of corporations. The report claims this helps Binance obfuscate the truth behind its proof of reserves and avoid full transparency.

The Reuters report goes in depth through the various licenses and approvals obtained by Binance around the world. The reporting follows the trail to observe how Binance operates globally, showing few public findings in many locations.

The report from Reuters comes as Binance is fighting a public relations battle around the crypto world and the greater finance industry at large. The fallout from the FTX collapse has fully enmeshed Binance as the world’s largest crypto exchange defends its position.

Reuters has been caught engaging in misinformation about Binance in the past. CEO Changpeng Zhao has been ready on his Twitter account to defend his company.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

The Pi Hackathons is a great opportunity to help shape the ecosystem of the imminent mainnet.

Pi Network will be hosting its second official Hackathon on January 9. The Hackathon comes on the back of KYC updates from the Pi Core Team and hopefully comes in preparation for a mainnet launch sometime in 2023.

The Pi community chat is full of suggestions and recommendations from users on what to build. From a Pi exchange to improved security and fiat on-ramps, there is much the users are clamoring for!

Here we take a quick look at five projects on the radar of BSC News that could benefit from participation in the upcoming hackathon.

Pi Network is a mobile blockchain mining project on a mission to give everyone access to the cryptocurrency revolution. The project was founded by a team of Stanford University Ph.D. candidates who designed a mobile-friendly blockchain mining algorithm.

Pi Network has evolved over the years and has organized a hackathon, built a couple of working Pi blockchain apps, and is now in the final stages of transition to public mainnet.‍

