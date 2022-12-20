The Upcoming ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series Adds This Actor to Cast
Haley Lu Richardson Fangirls Over Nick Jonas (Video)
Disney+ Just Renewed This Series For Another Season!
Hulu Reveals First Look Photos & Premiere Date for ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2
Disney+ is pairing up with Tini to close out 2022 with a bang.
The Argentine pop star – full name Tini Stoessel – will live stream Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year on the platform later this month. It is being billed as “her biggest show to date.”
She’ll take the stage at the Argentine Polo Ground in Buenos Aires on December 23, and it is shaping up to be a must-see event.
Click inside to find out when you can watch Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year…
Tini‘s show will air live at 7:30pm ET on December 23. Fans will be able to follow along exclusively on Disney+ at that time. They’ll be able to revisit the show on the platform after that.
This isn’t the singer’s first Disney+ collab. She previously linked up with them to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her Disney series Violetta with a concert special. The event was attended by co-stars Jorge Blanco, Cande Molfese and Mechi Lambre.
Have you seen what is coming to Disney+ in 2023 yet?
Follow Just Jared Jr. on Twitter!
Become a Fan on Facebook!
How to Stream Disney+'s 'Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year' Show – Just Jared Jr.
The Upcoming ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series Adds This Actor to Cast