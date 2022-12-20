Japan to Enforce Less Stringent Crypto Tax Rules – CryptoPotato

Japanese crypto issuers might no longer have to pay 30% corporate tax on their holdings as of April 1, 2023.

The Japanese government greenlighted a bill to exempt local cryptocurrency issuers from paying corporate tax on their holdings.

The ruling body currently requires such firms to pay 30% on their ownings even if they haven’t gained profits through a sale.

“It will become easier for various companies to do business that involves issuing tokens,” he added.

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source