Crypto News Live Updates Dec 8: SBF And Genesis Led Terra-LUNA Crisis? – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (8 December 2022) The global cryptocurrency market registered a decline over the past day as the Biggest digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum prices slumped.

The cumulative crypto market cap is down by around 2% over the last day. It now stands at $840 billion. Meanwhile, 24 hour trading volume is up by 5% to stand at $36.9 billion.

Terra co-founder, Do Kwon claimed former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Genesis led the Terra-LUNA crisis. He strongly believes that Genesis Trading provided $1 billion in TerraUSD (UST) stablecoins to Sam Bankman-Fried or Alameda before the UST depeg. Read More Here…

As per the reports, Twitter will change the price of its Twitter Blue subscription products from $7.99 to $11 when paying via the iPhone app and $7 when paying via the website.

The move is likely in reaction to Apple’s slashing 30% on all payments made by users through apps on its iOS operating system, the report said. In addition, the site’s lower prices are also likely to attract more users to the platform than signing up on an iPhone.

There is no mention of whether the price will change on the Android platform as well. But Twitter, Apple, and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped by around 2% in the last 24 hours. BTC is trading at an average price of $16,828, at the press time. Its 24 hours trading volume is up by 1% to stand at $19.5 billion.

