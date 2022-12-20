Top stories: iOS 16.2 released, 15-inch MacBook Air rumors and more – Technical Ripon

With the holiday season just around the corner, this week Apple saw the latest updates for 2022 in the form of iOS 16.2 and associated operating system updates for other platforms. The updates include a number of new features, with the focus on the software side now turning to iOS 16.3 for early next year.

Other Apple news and rumors this week included reports that Apple wants to please European regulators by working to support alternative app stores starting with iOS 17, rumors of a larger 15.5-inch MacBook Air coming next year and more, so read on below for all the details!

Apple released iOS 16.2 for the iPhone 8 and later this week after two months of beta testing. The software update has more than a dozen new features, including the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, an option to extend end-to-end iCloud encryption, and much more.





Be sure to check out our list of iOS 16.2 features for a complete rundown of everything new for the iPhone.

Apple also released iPadOS 16.2 this week with external display support re-enabled for Stage Manager on compatible iPads, along with macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and tvOS 16.2.

The following betas are also already available, including iOS 16.3, which lets you use hardware security keys with your Apple ID.

Apple is preparing to allow alternative app stores on the iPhone and iPad in the European Union as part of an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act, it said Bloombergby Mark Gurman.





According to the report, Apple is aiming to implement the changes as part of iOS 17, which is expected to be announced at WWDC in June. It’s unclear whether third-party app stores will be allowed globally.

According to display industry analyst Ross Young, Apple is developing a larger 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could be released in the first quarter of 2023. The current MacBook Air with the M2 chip is available with a smaller 13.6-inch display.





Young also said Apple plans to release a new 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display in 2024. This could be the first Mac to use OLED technology, which provides more brightness, an improved contrast ratio and longer battery life.

Two unreleased Mac models have been spotted in Steam’s monthly device survey – these are likely to be the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.





The same Macs seem to have appeared in Geekbench results a few times, taking a closer look at the performance of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The laptops are expected to be released in 2023.

This week marks two years since Apple released the AirPods Max. The over-ear headphones haven’t been updated since, but we’ve outlined what we’ve heard about AirPods Max 2 so far.





There are many features that AirPods Max 2 could inherit from the second-generation AirPods Pro, such as Adaptive Transparency, IPX4-certified sweat and water resistance, skin-sensing sensors, and the U1 chip.

Following the release of iOS 16.2, we’ve rounded up five upcoming iPhone features that Apple previously announced but has yet to launch, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option and an Apple Card savings account for earning interest on Daily Cash.





One of the features mentioned in the list has since been introduced in the iOS 16.3 beta, while some others may not appear until iOS 16.4 or later.

