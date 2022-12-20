Galaxy M13 gets the sweet Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: December 19th, 2022 at 05:16 UTC+01:00

Galaxy M13 owners, rejoice! Your smartphone has now started getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. Right now, the update is rolling out to the Galaxy M13 (SM-M135F) across Europe, and we expect it to reach more countries before the end of this month. Samsung is surely living up to its promise of completing the Android 13 rollout to all eligible phones before the end of 2022.

The Android 13 update for the Galaxy M13 is rolling out in Europe with firmware version M135FXXU1BVL2. Apart from One UI 5.0, the update also brings the November 2022 security patch that fixes close to four dozen security vulnerabilities. If you live in Europe and use a Galaxy M13, you can install the Android 13 update on your smartphone by heading to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

The Galaxy M13 5G received the Android 13 a few days ago. More entry-level smartphones released over the past couple of years will soon get the Android 13 update.

The update brings a refreshed UI design with the expanded Color Palette feature, Stacked Widgets, improved widgets, and bigger icons in the notifications area. Samsung has also improved all its stock apps with better designs and more features. The OCR feature built into One UI 5.0 can extract text from the images stored on the phone or via the live camera feed. This feature can be found in the stock Camera, Gallery, and Keyboard apps. Samsung Internet has received improved privacy, performance, and new widgets.

The Galaxy M13 also gets improved performance and smoother animations with the Android 13 update. There are different call background options for each contact and better multitasking gestures. Bixby Routines has been renamed Modes & Routines, and the app has been simplified, making it easier for new users to use. Bixby and Routines have received new features. Bedtime Mode has been renamed to Sleep Mode.

The Settings app has been simplified. There is now a Connected Devices menu where you can see all the devices connected to your phone. The Privacy and Security sections have been merged into a single section. The camera app has been simplified, offering easier ways to zoom in and start recording videos. It has also received the watermarking option, revamped Single Take, and support for zoom in the Food mode.

Stories have been improved, and filters are now easily customizable. Built-in image and video editors have been enhanced with One UI 5.0. You can edit GIFs more easily, draw perfect shapes on photos, create stickers from any image, keep portrait mode even after editing the image, and add more stickers to pictures and videos. When you share photos that contain personal information such as phone number, email ID, or credit card number, the software notifies you and lets you blur that part of the image while sharing it with others.

Samsung Keyboard now has more emojis, AR emojis, animated emoji pairs, and kaomojis. You can customize the layout of the spacebar row of the Samsung Keyboard. Android 13 brings opt-in notifications, which means any new app you install has to take your permission before it can send you notifications. Notification layout controls have been improved too. There are per-app language settings, Do Not Disturb mode exceptions, and RAM Plus customizations.

Various other features have been introduced with One UI 5.0. You can go through the complete list in the official changelog on your phone once it gets the One UI 5.0 update.

SamsungGalaxy M13

You might also like

The month of August back in 2020 marked two important milestones for Samsung. On August 5 that year, Samsung announced what would be the last smartphones with the Galaxy Note branding — the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — as the Korean giant decided to shift focus to its foldable phones. The […]

Samsung has updated an insane number of Galaxy smartphones to Android 13 and One UI 5.0 already, but as we’ve pointed out before, Samsung has not necessarily been that great at expanding the rollout to different parts of the world. Case in point: unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra models are getting […]

As most of you might know, Windows 11 can run Android apps. This feature is enabled by a virtualization layer called WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android). Initially, the WSA was based on Android 11. A few months ago, Microsoft updated WSA to Android 12 and later to Android 12L. A few weeks ago, Microsoft announced […]

Samsung is rolling out an update to the Samsung Members app. The update bumps up the app’s version to 4.4.00.15 and brings a redesigned UI and themed app icon on devices running Android 13 (One UI 5.0). If you didn’t know already, Android 13 introduced a feature called themed app icons, which changes the color […]

Samsung was serious when it claimed that it plans to roll out the Android 13 update to all eligible phones before the end of 2022. Today, the company released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to three generations of Galaxy Z Flip series devices in the US. The Android 13 update for the Galaxy […]

2023 is almost here. In a couple of months, Samsung will unveil its brand new Galaxy S23 series of flagships, no doubt followed by its usual barrage of mid-range and budget smartphones until it’s time for the launch of its next foldable flagships in the second half of 2023. As you would expect, Samsung launched […]

December 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source