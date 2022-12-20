New York regulator orders banks to apply for permission before … – Finbold – Finance in Bold

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has extended its grip on the attempt to control the crypto sector by unveiling new guidelines targeting the involvement of banks in digital currencies.

In particular, the NYDFS has released a new guideline requiring banks operating in the state to apply for advance permission before they engage in cryptocurrency-related initiatives, the agency said in a December 15 publication.

The guidelines also affect third-party agents affiliated with the banks alongside branches and agencies of foreign banking entities under its jurisdiction.

Banks applying for permission are required to share information related to their business plan, risk management, corporate governance and oversight, consumer protection, financials, and legal and regulatory analysis.

“As the virtual currency market evolves, and as New York-regulated institutions continue to innovate, the Department expects to thoroughly assess a Covered Institution’s proposed virtual currency-related activity for safety and soundness. This guidance does not interpret existing law or regulation and does not otherwise take a position on the types of activities that may, as a legal matter, be permissible for Covered Institutions to undertake,” the regulator said.

Notably, the agency noted that the laws aim to protect banking entities, consumers, and the general market from the risks associated with cryptocurrencies.

In coming up with the guidance, NYDFS noted that it conducted an extensive analysis of the current crypto regulatory landscape alongside monitoring market trends.

It is worth mentioning that with the growing popularity of the cryptocurrency sector, the New York regulator has moved to regulate it, setting the pace for the rest of the United States. As reported by Finbold, the entity enacted its first crypto enforcement action against online brokerage firm Robinhood.

NYDF slapped Robinhood’s crypto trading subsidiary with a $30 million fine for alleged anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity standards violations.

The regulatory activity has accelerated in 2022 with the high-profile crypto sector incidents that saw investors lose funds. For instance, after the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem crash, NYDF released new guidelines relating to the issuance and management of stablecoins.

Copyright © 2022 FINODES LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source