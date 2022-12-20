Moon Chae Won And Lee Sun Gyun Gaze At Each Other With Mixed … – soompi

SBS’s upcoming drama “Payback” has shared a glimpse of Moon Chae Won and Lee Sun Gyun’s reunion after 10 years!

“Payback” tells the thrilling revenge story of those who risk everything to fight a money cartel that has colluded with the law. The drama will give viewers both thrills and catharsis through its portrayal of those who refuse to remain silent and fight against incompetent and unjust authority in their own way.

In the newly released stills, Eun Yong (Lee Sun Gyun) and Park Joon Kyung (Moon Chae Won) are facing each other under a black umbrella on a rainy night. Eun Yong holds up a large umbrella for Park Joon Kyung so that she can avoid the cold rain and gives her a warm gaze. Park Joon Kyung looks back at Eun Yong silently and smiles with a complex expression filled with mixed feelings. Viewers are curious to find out about the past stories between these two who reunite after 10 years.









The production team remarked, “Both of the actors showed fantastic chemistry with excellent immersion into the drama and sincere attitudes and finished filming in a flash. Please look forward to the performances of Lee Sun Gyun and Moon Chae Won, who will definitely provide viewers with the most perfect chemistry in the new year.”

“Payback” will premiere on January 6 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser here!

While you wait, watch Lee Sun Gyun in “My Mister”:

Watch Now

Also watch Moon Chae Won in “Flower of Evil”:

Watch Now

Source (1)



source