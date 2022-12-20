Samsung Sells Record $1.7 Billion of Phones Over India Holiday – Bloomberg

Jonathan Ferro drives you through the market moving events from around the world on Bloomberg’s The Open. 60 minutes featuring the brightest minds on Wall Street, taking you through the most important hour of the trading day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

This QuickTake adaptation of our award-winning podcast, The Pay Check, focuses on the racial wealth gap.

Cerebral Drew Investors With Prospect of Telehealth ‘Landgrab’

Adler’s Key Restructuring Plan Fails to Get Bondholder Approval

Morocco Hikes Rates as World Cup Glee Cedes to Economic Reality

Economists Place 70% Chance for US Recession in 2023

Sri Lanka Moves a Step Closer to Strengthening its Central Bank

Homeowners Dominate Local Political Leadership. That’s Bad for Renters.

Tech Wreck of 2022 Decimates Billionaires’ War Chests for Charity

Big Tech Divided and Conquered to Block Key Bipartisan Bills

UK Orders Firm Linked to Russians to Sell Broadband Provider

VW Tells Staff in China to Work More Hours as Covid Spreads

Turkey Indicates Sweden’s Blocked Extradition Hinders NATO Process

EU Condemns Iran Crackdown, Dangles Possibility of Nuclear Deal

Heirs to $19 Billion Face Succession Doubts From Family Offices

Tech Wreck of 2022 Decimates Billionaires’ War Chests for Charity

Is Meal Kit Delivery Still Worth the Money?

Terry Hall, Singer With Ska Icons The Specials, Dies At 63

Bank Of Japan Decision Will Ripple Around the World

What If Regulation Is Unconstitutional?

Spending Less on Gifts This Year? Congratulations

Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift

The US Child-Care Industry Braces for the End of Pandemic Assistance

How to Make Cars Safer for Women? Use Crash-Test Dummies That Resemble Them

Germany Returns Benin Bronzes Sculptures to Nigeria Looted a Century Ago

Biden Condemns ‘Violent Venom’ of Antisemitism at Hanukkah Event

Electric Vehicle Charging Investment Approaches the $100 Billion Mark

A Brazil Bond to Protect Amazon Rainforest Gains Traction Among ESG Investors

Homeowners Dominate Local Political Leadership. That’s Bad for Renters.

Five Travel Hubs That Won’t Crush Your Holiday Spirit

NYC Subway May Trim Monday, Friday Service

Hedge Funds Are Questioning Crypto’s Future (Podcast)

Jane Street Culture: A View Into SBF’s Roots (Podcast)

Crypto.com’s World Cup Win Is Overshadowed by FTX Industry Chaos



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Sign In

Samsung Electronics Co. clocked its best-ever Diwali festival sales in India, after demand for consumer electronics held up well despite mounting inflation.

The Korean company sold 144 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) of smartphones in the roughly two months that comprise India’s most important shopping season, often an indicator of broader domestic consumption. Sales rose across models from the Flip and Fold to the flagship S22, Aditya Babbar, head of product marketing at Samsung’s India mobile business, told Bloomberg News.

source