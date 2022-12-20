Flipkart sale: Bumper discount! Get 64% off on 32 inches Android smart TV, don’t miss the opportunity – DNP INDIA

Flipkart Sale: The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is live on Flipkart and started on December 16th and will end on December 21st. A huge discount can be seen on all the products, from electronics to clothing, that is on sale. And it is our duty to search for the best product and deal for you, so you can take maximum advantage of the sale. So the product we brought you today is the Candes 81 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV, which has amazing features that are really hard to get at this price point. We will let you know everything you need to know about the product from the deal and the detailed specification.

The original price of the TV is 24,490, but you can get it for just 8749 rupees, saving you around 15741 rupees on this deal, and that’s a lot of money to be saved and really hard to get anywhere else than Flipkart. You can get an additional discount if you apply for the bank offer.

Bank offers

The Candes 32 Inch Smart Led Tv, P32S001 Smart LED TV lets you browse the web, play games, and access media content that works with your other devices. It has a Full HD resolution of 1366 x 768p, which makes images that are clear and sharp. With a refresh rate of up to 50 Hz, this TV makes sure that things move quickly and there isn’t much lag. Also, the content takes up the whole screen. Also, this TV is easy to connect to other compatible devices because it has many ways to connect.

