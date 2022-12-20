Here's How Massive Amount of BabyDoge Can Be Burned: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

BabyDoge-themed Twitter handle @BDC_Archive has tweeted that after the burning proposal was accepted by the Baby Doge Coin community, it will kick off the burning of the meme coin on Dec. 1.

Besides, there will also be a buyback of BabyDoge carried out by the coin’s developers. The proposal to resume monthly token burns was published by the official BabyDoge account on Nov. 24.

This, in theory, will reduce the circulating amount of the coins as a lot of them will be sent to unspendable wallets. The first purpose of so-called burning is letting a coin’s price rise in the long term. The aforementioned account believes that if the new monthly burns start working as expected, this could be BabyDoge’s first step on its way to getting listed by Binance crypto trading giant.

GOOD NEWS ; The #BABYDOGE burning proposal has been accepted by the developer, and what’s even better is burning will start on December 1, 2022 and there will be a buyback to be made by the developer.

This good news must reach all holders and investors of #BabyDogeCoin· 🥳🐶🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qSbZDvnCXH

A similar strategy has been adopted by another meme token, the second biggest one by market cap – Shiba Inu. Many individuals and small businesses have joined forces to remove coins from circulation in small, affordable portions on a regular basis.

However, as autumn began, the burn rate of SHIB has been drastically falling compared to the summer – from 1-2 billion SHIB per week to merely 100 million.

Still, the BabyDoge community has been surpassing that of SHIB by the amount of burned tokens to a great degree. As per a recent tweet by @babydogeburn_, in the past 24 hours, the BabyDoge army has removed 8,786,697,847,047 meme coins worth approximately $9,911. This is a lot more in USD equivalent than the SHIB army is burning within a week now.

Overall, by now, nearly 48% of all BabyDoge in circulation has been burned; this is 199,421,255,248,687,808 coins out of the total 420,000,000,000,000,000 supply of Baby Doge Coin.

🔥🔥🔥🔥

In the past 24 hours, 8,786,697,847,047 (~$9,911) #BABYDOGE tokens have been burned. So far, 199,421,255,248,687,808 #BABYDOGE tokens (47.481%) have been burned from the total supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000. #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy @BabyDogeCoin

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source