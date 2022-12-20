“Samsung Galaxy” remains as Korea’s No. 1 brand for 12 consecutive years – Gizchina.com

The global mobile phone market is quite complex but some markets are “mono-brand” markets. By “mono-brand” markets we mean that basically, only one brand thrives in the market. For instance, the U.S. mobile market has just Apple thriving. While Samsung and other brands put up a fight, their capacity in the U.S. is minute. Similarly, the South Korean mobile phone market is a “Samsung” market. Samsung Galaxy mobile phones top the list of 100 Korean brands.

Korean brand consultancy Brandstock announced that Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy mobile phone has held the top spot for 12 consecutive years. The Brandstock Top Index (BSTI) consists of a total of 1,000 points. On the ranking, Samsung Galaxy mobile phones score 937.6 out of 1,000 points in 2022, taking first place.

This is good news for Samsung, as it is speculated that the company will lose its top spot in the global mobile phone market to Apple in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to slow demand and recession in many economies. Samsung did manage to increase its shipments by 3.9% quarter-on-quarter to a global mobile phone market of 64.2 million units. In terms of share, Samsung managed to capture a 1.4% growth share of the global mobile phone market in the third quarter of 2022.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has received good reviews globally. According to the “Korea Economic Daily”, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was selected as the best invention of 2022 by the US “Time” magazine. Korean Air jumped 11 places to No. 11 on the list, and Hana Tour jumped from No. 40 last year to No. 32 this year. Online shopping brands also showcased stiff competition, with companies like Coupang, Gmarket, Auction and 11th Street dropping in the rankings. IT-related brands were also affected, with Naver slipping from third to fourth and Google from ninth to tenth.

I am a tech enthusiast and have been writing tech for over seven years. Whether it’s hardware development or software advancement, I’m game. I also have a keen interest in how the politics of different regions affect technological advancement. As a heavy-duty editor, I sleep and wake with my mobile phone, and data connection 24/7. My PC is never more than a metre from me.

