WHAT! NASA plans to send naked pictures of humans to space in hope of 'attracting aliens' – India TV News

NASA scientists have planned to send pictures of naked humans into space in the hope of attracting aliens. It’s part of a project called the ‘Beacon in the Galaxy’ (BITG), where they will launch an illustration depicting two naked humans into space. The illustration will include the figures of a naked man and woman, raising their hands, and waving hello. The actions are an attempt to look more inviting.
The pictures aren’t graphic photographs of naked humans but a drawing to depict DNA. The BITG project aims to invite aliens to contact humans.
Scientists think the pixelated illustration of a naked man and woman waving hello could help us make contact with extraterrestrials. Along with DNA depiction, scientists have also tried to depict gravity.
This all adds up to become an updated binary-coded message that can be sent into space as it could be understood by the aliens. They say, “Though the concept of mathematics in human terms is potentially unrecognisable to extra-terrestrial intelligence, binary is likely universal across all intelligence. Binary is the simplest form of mathematics as it involves only two opposing states: zero and one, yes or no, black or white, mass or empty space.”
"The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System's time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitised depictions of the Solar System, and Earth's surface," the scientists added.

