Stimulus checks: Last day to claim payments of up to $3,200. Which credits are available? – Marca

It’s last call for many different types of Stimulus Checks that will go up to $3,200

Thursday, November 17 is the very last day in which people who are in need of their Stimulus Check can sstill claim one. But these stimulus payments are only one of many benefits that have today as the last call to claim. Many families can also still claim child tax credit, EITC, and other payments. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) already sent families a letter to remind them that all who are eligible for any of these payments need to file their tax returns for 2021 and review these options.

This letter rolled out since the start of November and it was printed in both English and Spanish. It provides an overview of the three credits that can still be claimed by families who are eligible for them. These credits are the Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate Credit, and Earned Income Tax Credit. All of these credits are different from the Stimulus Check. If you contoinue reading, we will give you all the options you may use to claim these credits on the last day.

All of these checks and credits were actually expanded under last year’s American Rescue Plan Act and other recent legislation. But make no mistake, the only way to claim any of these credits is by filing the 2021 tax return. For the Stimulus Checks, the IRS already told about 9 million people that they could still claim their checks that go up to $3,200 in some cases. You can still claim yours if you file a tax form by the end of the day. The filing website will remain open until midnight E.T. on Thursday. This is 9 p.m. Pacific Stadard Time.

The main idea of these checks is to help millions of families keep their household financially afloat during a complicated time in American history. With the global pandemic still ongoing in many places, inflation is raging throughout the country and families in need don’t have enough to make ends meet. According to the IRS, families can still file a tax return even if they didn’t get the letter. There won’t be any penalties for tax payers who get a tax refund even if they filed after the regular April 2022 tax deadline.

