Shiba Inu Shows Strength Compared To Dogecoin, Settles Into This Pattern: What To Watch For – SHIBA INU – Benzinga

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading slightly lower during Monday’s 24-hour trading session but showing strength in comparison to Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which was tumbling over 8% to lose support at the 200-day simple moving average.

Earlier in the session, Shiba Inu popped up about 2.5% but was unable to break above Sunday’s high-of-day due to bearish price action in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were declining in tandem with the S&P 500.

When Shiba Inu started to fall, the crypto remained within Sunday’s trading range, which has set Shiba Inu into an inside bar pattern on the daily chart. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the current trend.

An inside bar pattern has more validity on larger time frames (four-hour chart or larger). The pattern has a minimum of two candlesticks and consists of a mother bar (the first candlestick in the pattern) followed by one or more subsequent candles. The subsequent candle(s) must be completely inside the range of the mother bar, and each is called an "inside bar."

A double, or triple inside bar can be more powerful than a single inside bar. After the break of an inside bar pattern, traders want to watch for high volume for confirmation the pattern was recognized.

The Shiba Inu Chart: Shiba Inu’s inside bar pattern is neutral because although Shiba was trading higher recently, the overall trend has been lower since Oct. 30. Both bullish and bearish traders can watch for Shiba Inu to break up or down from Sunday’s mother bar on higher-than-average volume later on Monday or on Tuesday to gauge its future direction.

