Crypto News Live Update Dec 3: Bitcoin Price Jumps; MetaMask Ready To Dump Apple Ecosystem – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (3 December 2022) The global digital asset market registered a marginal surge on Saturday over the past day. The total market cap is up by 0.6% to stand at around $856 billion. The 24 hour trading volume is down by 12% to stand at $36.8 billion.
As per reports, MetaMask Founder, Dan Finlay stated that he is ready to dump the Apple ecosystem. The 30% tax is an abuse of monopoly. I’ve had some recent positive interactions with people at Google too. They’re actually engaging with this ecosystem.

Bitcoin price recorded a marginal surge of 0.30%. BTC is trading at an average price of $16986, at the press time. Bitcoin’s 24 hour trading volume stands at $19 billion.

Dan Finlay, the co-founder of Metamask wallet said that he stands in solidarity with Coinbase and is ready to dump the Apple ecosystem.
Finlay also called out Apple’s monopoly with their 30% taxes while further asking “Are they going to take 30% of my credit card transactions in Apple Wallet too?” Read here…

