Could Disney+ Become A Hub For World Cinema? – What's On Disney Plus

When Disney+ launched in 2019, it offered a substantial library of titles from Disney’s media empire. However, a majority of the content that Disney+ had on offer at launch was very “American”, to say the least. As time has gone on Disney has moved to diversify its content offerings on Disney+ by producing content in many different countries including South Korea, the UK and Latin America. Disney however has more range in its vast library from other markets outside the US so let’s look at how Disney+ can become a hub for world content.



Let’s start with a significant catalogue of international films, and that’s the catalogue owned by Walt Disney Pictures India. Some of the titles Walt Disney Pictures India distributes include, “Do Dooni Chaar”, “Anaganaga O Dheerudu”, “Arjun: The Warrior Prince”, “Khoobsurat”, and “Zokkomon”. Plus, with the addition of content from Hotstar, there is so much potential to make Disney+ a global hub for Bollywood films.



Walt Disney Pictures India could be a huge content provider to all versions of Disney+ as the film library is quite diverse and offers various genres within its unique catalogue. Disney+ already streams 20th Century Studios’ recent Indian mega-hit “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” in many countries, including the US, and it shows a thirst for more variety and stories from other countries.

This is something not many people realise, but Disney, through its subsidiary Buena Vista International owns a selection of films from countries within Europe, including Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Some movies that Disney distribute include the “Lilly The Witch” film series, “Chico and Rita”, “Zip & Zap and The Marble Gang”, “It’s For Your Own Good” and “Sara’s Notebook”.

With Disney owning so many European films, it is vital that Disney adds those titles, especially in Europe, due to the EU’s thirty per cent content quota. And this quota is why Disney+ subscribers in Europe have access to so many more films made by other companies, which provides more different content like “Paddington”.



Let’s look at two of the film and television industry’s fastest-growing genres, those being K-dramas and anime. Disney has started to produce and acquire several titles within the K-drama and anime genres. However, Disney has focused on television series rather than films. However with recent box office successes like “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”, it would be foolish for Disney not to commission some films within those genres.

Disney+ exists in many countries, and the longer the service operates, the more opportunities Disney has to appeal to local audiences in order to convince people to subscribe. If Disney+ wants to continue to expand its content offering, it should dig into Disney’s vaults and throw up a few dozen European and Asian films to offer more titles to consumers. Disney+, in many markets, already offers content from all over the world, including Latin America, Europe and countries in Asia, so adding more of Disney’s international films onto Disney+ will complement their recent international series that are on offer.

What Do You Think? Could Disney+ Become A Hub For World Cinema and Worldwide Series?

Sign up For Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+ & Hulu) Now

source