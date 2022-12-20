Dogecoin Sees 9% Rise As Big Eyes Coin Smashes $10 Million … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The crypto market has seen exponential growth and decline throughout 2022. The frequent bear and bull markets have made investors question which cryptocurrencies are best to place their trust in. However, this editorial piece will examine two cryptocurrencies currently performing well, creating unique buying opportunities for crypto enthusiasts through a crypto crash.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is one cryptocurrency that relies heavily on hype and FOMO to thrive, with frequent endorsements by Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Throughout its history, Dogecoin has provided substantial returns for its holders, as meme tokens are often associated with volatility.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another cryptocurrency performing well. The platform is in the infant stages of development, with its token currently on presale. However, this hasn’t stopped the meme token from smashing presale records, raising $10 million in six stages of its presale. Let’s find out more about these crypto ecosystems.
Meme tokens with little utility need to stay relevant to be successful. However, Big Eyes Coin has shown its commitment to bringing utility to its token, providing a platform that facilitates growth for the DeFi ecosystem while remaining sustainable.
Marketing is a crucial part of Big Eyes Coin’s journey. The Big Eyes team has placed advertisements on Marble Arch in London and New York Times Square, exposing Big Eyes Coin to millions of potential new users. The Big Eyes Coin community can also expect merchandise and comic books featuring the cute Anime cat mascot, funded by the marketing wallet containing 5% of BIG tokens.
So, how does Big Eyes Coin remain sustainable? Like the marketing wallet, Big Eyes Coin will hold a charity wallet containing 5% of its tokens. These tokens will go directly to ocean conservation sanctuaries, including a $2000 donation to Orca Network, inspired by the philanthropic work of Snoop Dogg.
Additionally, Big Eyes Coin will build on the Ethereum (ETH) network. Ethereum has recently upgraded its outdated Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus for the energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, reducing its carbon footprint by 99.95%.
Want to know more about this new meme token? Check out the video below!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZTnMG62VEs
As mentioned above, Dogecoin relies on hype and FOMO to thrive. However, due to Elon Musk’s frequent endorsements of the platform, Dogecoin has become the subject of routine price spikes. Musk’s tweets reach his 100 million followers on Twitter, with many of them following to hear his views on the crypto market’s current condition.
Most notably, Dogecoin grew by 15% when Musk announced that his company, Tesla, would accept DOGE as a valid currency for merchandise. Since Musk is now the CEO of Twitter, crypto enthusiasts have speculated whether the same trend could occur if Musk accepts DOGE as a valid currency for tipping content creators on Twitter.
The crypto crash enveloped the crypto market, leading multiple crypto giants, including Dogecoin, to lose a significant amount of market capitalisation. However, Dogecoin has since started its recovery, rising by 9.04% in the past twenty-four hours at the time of writing.
In the latest crypto news, Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin are two meme tokens that are worth keeping an eye on throughout Q4. Dogecoin is currently recovering from the crypto crash and could provide substantial returns, while Big Eyes Coin is unaffected by the recent crypto crash, rampaging through each of its presale stages.
Additionally, Big Eyes Coin is offering 50% bonus tokens for users who purchase BIG during the Black Friday sales using the ‘BLACKFRIDAY50’ code!
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
