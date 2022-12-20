Kim Kardashian fans reckon they've spotted a Pete Davidson link in … – Cosmopolitan UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are sadly no more (RIP Kete), but – despite the breakup – fans reckon they’ve spotted a huge Pete link in Kim’s latest Instagram post.

To recap, Kim and Pete dated for around nine months between October 2021 and August 2022, with their relationship featuring *all* the Insta selfies, red carpet appearances and couples holidays.

When news of the breakup first surfaced, sources told E! News that the pair’s busy lives and differing timezones “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Since then, Pete has also been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, so it seems like Kete have firmly moved on from one another.

Still, eagle-eyed fans think they’ve spotted a big Pete reference on Kim’s Insta, and it’s all very interesting.

The post in question sees Kim taking a v NSFW bikini butt selfie, posing on a sun lounger in the reflection of a set of sliding doors. Oh, and spot all those palm trees. Yep, we’re not jealous at all.

Kim captioned the pic, “Looking back at ‘22 😉,” and fans reckon the throwback pic is actually from her holiday with Pete.

The pair headed out to Tahiti together back in June, sharing a bunch of cute selfies from the trip, and Kardashian followers think Kim’s latest post looks to be from the same destination.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote, “Isn’t this from the trip with Pete?”

A second agreed, responding, “Yeah it is… interesting choice for her to post this now.”

Others seemed to dispute the claim, with one commenting, “LMAO come on no it’s not. Calm down, maybe she just feels like posting😭💀”. However, it looks like fans are pretty certain, with the second commenter hitting back, “No but it actually is from the trip,” before questioning why Kim might have chosen to post a memory from her time with Pete.

Still, the palm trees and sea in Kim’s pic don’t give away too much about her location, and it’s entirely plausible that the photo may have been taken on a different trip and not her holiday with Pete.

Either way, we’re already in the mood for summer.

