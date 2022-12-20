How Watch the NBA on Christmas Day 2022 Live Without Cable – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

The NBA on Christmas is the ultimate stocking stuffer with 5 games featuring the biggest superstars. Here’s how to watch

The NBA on Christmas Day returns with a lineup of 5 games featuring the biggest stars from both conferences. Since 1947, games have been played on Christmas Day annually, with the reigning NBA champions playing on the holiday since 1995.

This Christmas, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will be without reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzles during their primetime matchup. Other stars that are scheduled to be taking the floor on the holiday include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jalen Brunson.

You can find out how to watch every single NBA on Christmas Day game, below.

Most streaming services carry ABC and ESPN so fans will have plenty of choices to watch each game during the holiday.

Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, and ABC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year’s games.

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange subscription, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN for only $40 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

ESPN+ subscribers can stream live NBA games for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. With a subscription to ESPN+, subscribers can watch live sports, exclusive studio content, and more.

