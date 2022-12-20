The End of the Alphabet, The Beginning of a New Era: OpenStack … – PR Web

writeDate(1033);

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) October 05, 2022

The OpenStack community today released Zed, the 26th version of the world’s most widely deployed open source cloud infrastructure software. Zed highlights include enhanced security features and expanded hardware enablement. In addition, the OpenStack community is responding to user feedback through two new projects, Venus, which delivers log aggregation for large deployments, and Skyline, which promises an improved web UI.

OpenStack, the open infrastructure-as-a-service standard, is the one infrastructure platform for deployments of diverse architectures—bare metal, virtual machines (VMs), graphics processing units (GPUs) and containers. With more than 40 million cores in production and over 180 public cloud data centers worldwide running OpenStack, the community has steadily evolved to integrate emerging technologies like Ceph, Kubernetes and Tensorflow over the project’s history, with more than 576,000 changes from over 8,900 contributors merged since 2012.

Ninety percent of the world’s largest telcos run OpenStack, and established users continue growing their deployments while users like NVIDIA, Blizzard Entertainment, BBC Research and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts continue to bring innovative use cases and technologies to the community. All this has happened against a backdrop of consistent usability improvements, enabling deployments sizes that range from a few dozen to millions of cores.

***The OpenStack Zed release is available for download.***

“In this 26th release of OpenStack, community stewardship and attention to user feedback really shines, both in terms of new security and hardware enablement features and in terms of new projects that are keeping the world’s most popular open source cloud platform in step with the ever-evolving needs of a user base that continues to grow across industries,” said Kendall Nelson, senior upstream developer advocate at the OpenInfra Foundation. “We’re 12 years in, and OpenStack deployments continue to grow at an incredible pace: just a year ago we celebrated 25 million cores, and we’re already exceeding 40 million cores in production today. It’s exciting to see usage among legacy and new users increase dramatically and also to see the community expand, with organizations like NVIDIA increasing their contributions by 20% this year.”

*Zed Release Expands Security, Hardware Enablement Features*

The Zed release comprises 15,500 changes authored by over 710 contributors from more than 140 organizations and 44 countries—all accomplished in merely 27 weeks. Feature advancements in Zed include:

***For a more detailed list of Zed release features, please see the release notes.***

*New Projects Skyline, Venus Bring Improved Web UI, Log Aggregation for Large Deployments*

In conjunction with the Zed release, OpenStack Venus is introduced as a one-stop log aggregation service tailored towards operators, allowing them to collect, clean, index, analyze, create alarms, visualize and generate reports on OpenStack logs. Venus is of particular benefit to operators who are managing large OpenStack deployments, as it provides a way to quickly solve retrieved problems, grasp the operational health of the platform, and improve the level of platform management.

OpenStack Skyline is a new OpenStack dashboard project with original code contributed by 99Cloud. Using a technology stack based on React, Skyline features a more modern webapp architecture and is designed to handle user requests and multiple current commands more gracefully than Horizon. Skyline is considered by the OpenStack Technical Committee to be in an "emerging technology state,” not yet ready for production.

*Twenty-Six Releases In, OpenStack Community Looks Forward*

*OpenInfra Project Teams Gathering (PTG) is October 17-21*

The PTG is an event organized by the OpenInfra Foundation to allow various technical community groups working on open infrastructure projects to meet, exchange ideas and get work done in a productive setting. Groups discuss their priorities for the upcoming six months, assign work items, iterate quickly on solutions for complex problems, and make fast progress on critical issues. This PTG will be a virtual event; registration is free. Contact ptg@openinfra.dev for more information.

*Open Infrastructure Summit is Live in Vancouver, June 2023*

The OpenInfra Summit will be held June 13-15, 2023, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Attendees will collaborate directly with the people building and running open source infrastructure using Linux, OpenStack, Kubernetes and 30+ other technologies. Early bird registration is available until February 15, 2023. Nominations for Summit Track Chairs will close on October 28th, 2022. Full track descriptions are available here. The Call for Presentations will open November 15.

About the Open Infrastructure Foundation

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities that write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev.

