Get to Know the Smart and Stylish Cast of Real Girlfriends in Paris a Little Better – Bravo

Who are the ladies sharing their lives of Bravo’s new series, Real Girlfriends in Paris? We have all the scoop on all your newest BFFs!

This fall, consider the cast of Real Girlfriends in Paris, Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure, and Victoria Zito your tour guides around Paris as they live, laugh, and love their lives out loud on Bravo’s new series which proves that “Paris is everything.”

Real Girlfriends in Paris follows the chic c’est la vie lives of six women, who are all American ex-pats, as they maneuver personal and professional ups and downs in the City of Light, and fans along for the ride.

Two episodes of Real Girlfriends in Paris premiere on Monday, September 5, at 9:15/8:15c, following a super-size episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Wondering what the cast will be up to as they spend their days working and playing in Paris? Well, you can preview all their stylish antics in the clips, above and below, before the big premiere on September 5.

Oh, and we have even more scoop for you. You can get to know the cast a little better, below.

Anya Firestone

According to her BravoTV.com bio, “Anya Firestone is an artistic, bubbly, and resilient woman who loves all things French culture. She has lived in Paris on and off for the past decade, has a master’s degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris. As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in the Parisian apartment she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa. Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice.”

She also has a swoonworthy Instagram account, where she posts dreamy photos of her life in Paris.

Emily Gorelik

“Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while attending NYU and decided she was going to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years, and while she is still perfecting her French, she prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafés, date French boys, and of course, shop. Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom’s interior design brand to Paris. When presented with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion internship, however, she is faced with the decision of following her parents’ path or creating her own,” according to her BravoTV.com bio.

This real-life Emily in Paris give us FOMO by sharing all the moments of her living her best life on her Instagram.

Kacey Margo

“Kacey Margo is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking a semester off from college. Bitten by the Parisian bug, she fell in love with the culture and quickly secured a temporary role as an English teacher in a French classroom,” according to her BravoTV.com profile. “The instability of her work situation forced her to bounce between Paris, L.A., and New York for a few years, but she has recently returned to the City of Light and is determined to stay. Unfortunately, complications with her visa could get in the way.”

Also this “jet setter [and] pet petter” shares all about her exciting life in Paris on her Instagram account.

Margaux Lignel

According to her BravoTV.com bio, “Margaux Lignel is a free spirit looking for love, fun, and lasting friendships. She has been educated at some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT, and the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design. Born to French parents in New York, she spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris, and she just moved into a new apartment in the 5th arrondissement. Margaux is yearning to chart her own path, on her own terms, and she is figuring out exactly what she wants to do next.”

Her Instagram bio notes that she is “MAKIN’ THE BEST OF MY MESS” and that she “create[s].” She also shares glorious photos of her life to her Instagram and no we’re not jealous.

Adja Toure

Per her BravoTV.com profile, “Adja Toure is a high achiever with an Ivy League degree from Cornell. After visiting Paris while growing up, she dreamed of returning as an adult. With her family scattered across the country, she always felt at home in France. Fatigued by her current job, Adja begins to consider a career pivot into the beauty space. While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toe into the dating scene but needs to combat her trust issues first.”

And, per her Instagram feed, Adja isn’t just living her best life in Paris and beyond, but ours (in our head) as well.

Victoria Zito

“Victoria Zito is a small-town girl with big fashion dreams,” according to her BravoTV.com bio. “Born and raised in Texas, Victoria was always encouraged by her mother to stay close to home and stick to what she knows. With a burning passion for fashion, though, Victoria moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons and is currently the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette. Recently divorced, Victoria is ready to start a new chapter, focus on herself, and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer. “

BTW, we have scrolled through her Instagram feed (often) and can confirm that Victoria is living the Paris life we’ve always wanted to.

You can hear more from the cast during their recent Instagram chats with Bravo, below.

Following the premiere, Real Girlfriends in Paris will air on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

