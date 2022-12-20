How much is the iPhone 14? Here’s exactly what it costs – Digital Trends

Apple’s newest iteration of the iPhone has been available for purchase for a while, but some people are just now looking into picking it up. The iPhone 14 is the most advanced smartphone Apple has ever made and, thanks to the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, it stands out as unique when compared to the rest of Apple’s smartphone lineup.

Because there are four discrete devices in the iPhone 14 line, and within each phone there are multiple hardware options, understanding how much each iPhone costs can be a little bit of a challenge. It’s a good thing that Apple is offering so many different options for people to purchase the phone that best suits their needs, but as a result, there’s a little bit of confusion about the different versions.

It’s important to note that the prices listed below are the full retail prices and don’t take into account sales or trade-in bonuses. Here’s everything you need to know about the price of each device in the iPhone 14 line.

There are three options when it comes to picking up the base iPhone 14, depending on how much internal storage space you want. The iPhone 14 is offered with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB for $799, $899, and $1,099, respectively. While the 128GB model is priced the lowest out of the entire iPhone 14 lineup, it’s worth considering a storage space upgrade since the space can certainly be filled quickly.

The iPhone 14 Plus is essentially the same phone as the base model, however, it has a 6.7-inch display compared to the 6.1-inch display of the base model. That extra 0.6 inches is going to cost you as the 14 Plus’ base price is $100 more than the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Plus costs $899 for 128GB, $999 for 256GB, and $1,199 for 512GB.

As mentioned above, there are a lot of unique features for the iPhone 14 Pro, such as its Dynamic Island, that make it cost more than the base iPhone 14 models. It offers the same three storage options as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, however, it adds a 1TB option to mix as well. The iPhone 14 Pro costs $999 for 128GB, $1,099 for 256GB, $1,299 for 512GB, and $1,499 for 1TB.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is essentially the same phone as the iPhone 14 Pro. However, it boasts a 6.7-inch display, making it the most expensive option in the iPhone 14 line if you get it with maxed-out internal storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at $1,099 for 128GB, $1,199 for 256GB, $1,399 for 512GB, and $1,599 for 1TB.

