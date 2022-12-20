Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana rises as top 10 cryptos retreat – Forkast News

The latest industry news

Bitcoin and Ether weakened in Asian trading on Thursday afternoon, with Solana rising amid drops across other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.

See related article: FTX Bahamas Co-CEO warned authorities on Nov. 9 of illegal customer asset transfers, documents show

See related article: US Senator Elizabeth Warren submits crypto know-your-customer bill in wake of FTX collapse

Ningwei is a Research Associate at Forkast. She focuses on China beat with her previous experiences in major Chinese media of Caixin, CCTV and People’s Daily. Ningwei holds a Masters degree in Journalism from the University of Hong Kong.

Delivered weekly on Thursdays

An unmissable weekly round up of the biggest stories in emerging tech from an Asian perspective, featuring commentary from Forkast Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau. Check out recent editions.

Delivered weekly on Thursdays

An unmissable weekly round up of the biggest stories in emerging tech from an Asian perspective, featuring commentary from Forkast Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau. Check out recent editions.

source