2023 – The Most Incredible Year Tesla Will Ever Have – Torque News

2023 is approaching and this is going to be the best year Tesla will ever have and it won’t even be close. There will be the Tesla Roadster, Tesla Semi, and the Cybertruck as new products launched. The Model Y and Model 3 will continue to sell in large quantities. Tesla Bot will continue to make progress, and Tesla FSD will get to be much better than the average human driver.

A little known vehicle, the 1996 TZero from AC Propulsion was an electric vehicle made by hand and in a limited quantity as a sports car. 3 prototypes of these vehicles were made. It was able to be drive using just the accelerator pedal and was an early demonstrator of regenerative braking. There was even a trailer that could be used to extend its range!

This inspired Tesla to make their original roadster. That came a few years later in 2006. The Roadster was fist delivered in 2008 to customers. The 1st Roadster built was for Elon Musk and is now in the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Tesla made 4 versions of this Roadster. Tesla has unveiled the next generation roadster and in the 2nd half of 2023. The next generation Roadster will have an optional SpaceX package to rocket boost its acceleration.

Later came the Model S, the Model X, the the Model 3, and then the Model Y. These vehicles were cheaper than the original roadster and addressed the high end sedan, sedan, and luxury SUV vehicle segments. The Model S Plaid will likely get upgraded in the power train in 2023 to be even faster than 1.99 seconds for a 0-60 mph.

Future Vehicles

In 2023, we’ll see deliveries of the Tesla semi ramp. In fact, we’ve already seen a drive of the Tesla semi doing 500 miles on a single charge with a heavy payload. We’ll see deliveries of these ramp and I bet even some individuals will buy these to live in.

The Cybertruck will be a large truck that is 231.7 inches long. The wheels stick out past the body a few inches and the bed is full size, along with the front and back seats. There is plenty of room inside the truck. I have one of these on order and am looking forward to seeing what the final specs of the truck will be.

I would expect some people to buy the Cybertruck to live in with attachments like solar panels and the CyberLandr or camping tents attached to it to live off the grid. I’m interested to see what the options will be for this vehicle beyond just a quad motor and a dual motor. There will be no side mirrors either, but they will likely be the cameras on the wheel well.

Tesla Bot will continue to have progress made on it. I expect to see a Tesla Bot that is fully encased in an outer suit layer with the ability to walk fluidly. It may even be able to do simple tasks. I don’t expect significant progress here for another few years though.

We can’t forget Tesla FSD. This has gone to a wide release beta this year and now anybody can use it, regardless of their safety score. This is going to give Tesla a HUGE amount of data to use and I expect that this will accelerate the progress of Tesla FSD. I expect by the end of 2023, that Tesla FSD is much better than an average human driver.

What do you think about 2023 for Tesla? Will it be Tesla’s best year ever?

