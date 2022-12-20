Lowest price: Apple's iPad Pro 12.9-inch dips to $899 at Amazon – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $200 off on Amazon today.

Amazon has issued a bonus price drop at checkout on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, dropping the robust tablet to as low as $899.99.

The lowest prices in 30 days are here on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as Amazon issues steep price drops on the M1 models. Pick up the standard 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi functionality and 128GB of storage for just $899.99 after a $100 cash discount and $99.01 in bonus savings at checkout. This brings the total discount to $200 off MSRP.

The 512GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also $200 off via an instant rebate stacked with additional savings at checkout, bringing the price down to $1,199.99. See how these iPad deals stack up in our 12.9-inch iPad Pro Price Guide.

